OffGamers Gives Back to the Community at Christmas

Your Gaming Alliance

We’re pleased that we were able to lend a hand to those in need during Christmas. Hopefully, the raised funds can help Lovely Disabled Home to provide job experience for the underprivileged.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to help and give back to the community, OffGamers has organised an internal fundraiser to help underprivileged folks across Malaysia.

The fundraiser was held from the 29th of November until the 10th of December, 2021. On the final day, OffGamers has managed to raise a total of RM 1,210 through the generous donations of its staff across all departments.

The raised funds will be donated to Lovely Disabled Home, a place dedicated to helping underprivileged people to gain work exposure and experience.

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

About Lovely Disabled Home
Lovely Disabled Home is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation that aims to provide job opportunities for underprivileged individuals who are 18-year-old and above.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
