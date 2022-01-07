Rutland Barracks // VCOR 3x

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000108

TROOPER: Zachariah Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 6, 2022

LOCATION: Stage Road, Benson, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release 3x

ACCUSED: Keith Prevost

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 6, 2022 at 2251 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a conditions violation at an address on Stage Road in Benson. Investigation revealed Prevost violated several active court conditions. Prevost was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $100.00 bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: January, 7, 2022 / 1230

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.