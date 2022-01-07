Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,914 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // VCOR 3x

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4000108                                                  

TROOPER: Zachariah Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 6, 2022

LOCATION: Stage Road, Benson, VT

 

VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release 3x

ACCUSED: Keith Prevost

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 6, 2022 at 2251 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a conditions violation at an address on Stage Road in Benson. Investigation revealed Prevost violated several active court conditions. Prevost was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $100.00 bail. 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: January, 7, 2022 / 1230

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // VCOR 3x

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.