Rutland Barracks // VCOR 3x
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000108
TROOPER: Zachariah Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: January 6, 2022
LOCATION: Stage Road, Benson, VT
VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release 3x
ACCUSED: Keith Prevost
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 6, 2022 at 2251 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a conditions violation at an address on Stage Road in Benson. Investigation revealed Prevost violated several active court conditions. Prevost was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $100.00 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $100.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: January, 7, 2022 / 1230
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.