April Grossinger of Career Rises to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vulnerabilities of looking for a job often get in the way of interviewing effectively. As a result, talented, articulate professionals can seem confused or ineffectual on first impression.

For more than 30 years, April Grossinger has helped job seekers succeed by reframing the interview process.

April is the founder of Career Rises, where she specializes in helping job seekers market themselves more effectively for their next ideal job.

“The people I work with are highly committed to their careers, upwardly mobile, and want to do work that is meaningful, but they often struggle with how to articulate their strengths,” says April. “By understanding the unspoken rules of job searching, candidates can move past their vulnerabilities and into their effectiveness.”

According to April, the interview process is obscured. Instead of employers asking, “What can you do for us?” questions are indirect. Oftentimes employers and job seekers are having two different conversations. April says her mission for Career Rises is to help both employers and job seekers learn speak to each other.

“Job seekers feel very disempowered; they don't feel they have a voice in the process,” says April, “If you thought of the process as a two-way street, it changes the dynamic. Stop thinking you're in the hot seat at the mercy of the employer. Start thinking of yourself as a collaborator and subject matter expert in your field.”

April is the author of the forthcoming If You Want To Ace Interviews, Stop Answering Questions. According to April, the questions don't matter, only the answers matter. Once you know the answers, you can answer pretty much any question.

“If you're just answering questions, you're not sharing strategic, intentional information,” says April. “It's about having clarity on what you're bringing to your table.”

April helps her clients with everything from resume writing and search strategy, to interviewing and negotiating salaries and other benefits. Her process gets people from stuck thinking into empowered action.

“I'm passionate about seeing people rise to the level that they belong and not to allow fear and intimidation to stop them,” says April. “So, I am proud of being able to help my clients get to the next step in their career. It’s not always about moving up but it’s more about moving forward toward a better life.”

Close Up Radio will feature April Grossinger in an interview with Jim Masters on January 11th at 10am EST and with Doug Llewelyn on January 18th at 10am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.careerises.com