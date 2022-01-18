Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,660 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Tarek Assi, DMD, FAAID, FAGD, DICOI, DABOI Listed as Top Dentist in Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry

Tarek Assi, DMD, FAAID, FAGD, DICOI, DABOI

Tarek Assi, DMD, FAAID, FAGD, DICOI, DABOI

Coral Springs, Florida Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2022 Directory

Tarek Assi, DMD, FAAID, FAGD, DICOI, DABOI Listed as Best in Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry””
— TodaysBestDentists.com
CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Springs, Florida dentist, Dr. Tarek Assi has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2022. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.

Dr. Assi practices Implant, Cosmetic and Family Dentistry at the "Alpha Dental Practice & Implant Center", 6268 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs, serving patients in Margate, Coconut Creek, Parkland, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Tamarac.

Services include: Dental Implants, Computer Guided Implant Surgery, Cosmetic Dentistry, Digital Smile Design, Botox, Wisdom Teeth Extractions, Surgical and Non-surgical Periodontal (Gum) Care including Grafting, Sedation for anxious patients, Crowns, Tooth Replacements, Laser Dentistry and Full Mouth Reconstruction.

Dr. Assi received his Doctor of Dental Medicine Degree (DMD) and completed an advanced AEGD Residency from Nova Southeastern University. He holds dual certifications in both Surgical and Prosthetic Implant Dentistry, and has received Fellowship and Mastership certificates from DentalXP in partnership with New York University. He is considered a leading expert in Dental Implantology.

During his 14 years in practice, Dr. Assi has been honored with numerous prestigious awards including Diplomate status by the “American Board of Oral Implantology”, the "International Congress of Oral Implantologists”, and the "International Dental Implant Association". He has also been recognized as a Fellow of the "American Academy of Implant Dentistry", "Academy of General Dentistry", "Misch Implant Institute", and the “International Dental Implant Association”.

Dr. Assi is a member of the “American Academy of Facial Esthetics, “Academy of Osseointegration”, and the “Academy of General Dentistry”. For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Tarek Assi directly at 954-575-0033 or https://www.alphadentalpractice.com/

The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.

TodaysBestDentists.com
Americas Best Dentists
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Tarek Assi, DMD, FAAID, FAGD, DICOI, DABOI Listed as Top Dentist in Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.