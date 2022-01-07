Pivot Point Security Launches New FedRisk Practice
The FedRisk Practice Will Simplify Attestation for Organizations Doing Business with the Federal Government
Our new Federal Risk & Compliance ‘FedRisk’ practice allows Pivot Point Security to continue to provide high-quality, risk-based, advisory services for those doing business with the Federal Government”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivot Point Security, a leading information security advisory and assessment firm since 2001, announced the launch of its Federal Risk and Compliance “FedRisk” practice to help organizations doing business with federal agencies meet their unique and complex cybersecurity attestation and compliance requirements.
— Elzar T. Camper, Director of Solutions and Practices, Pivot Point Security
A refinement of its longstanding practice providing compliance and audit preparation services around NIST 800-171/DFARS, NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks, CMMC, FedRAMP, and other US federal government regulations, FedRisk takes a targeted, “data first” approach that empowers clients to define and execute on their business goals—with security as a strategic enabler, not just a cost.
“We are always excited to announce continuous improvements to better serve our clients,” said Elzar T. Camper, Director of Solutions and Practices, Pivot Point Security.
“Our new Federal Risk and Compliance ‘FedRisk’ practice allows Pivot Point Security to continue to provide the same high-quality, risk-based, advisory services and simplify our clients’ authority to operate, cyber incident response and reporting, and attestation requirements with a targeted approach.
More of our clients are breaking barriers and seeking government opportunities between industries. It’s clear, a data-centric approach to information assurance is not only needed but is essential to enable an organization’s long-term business objectives. Our FedRisk practice is new in name but not in execution; our proven process, industry expertise, and customer focus has delivered services on time and on budget for over 20 years. We look forward to watching this practice grow and helping our clients grow their business as they add the federal government as a key consumer of their services.”
Pivot Point Security’s FedRisk practice gives companies a choice of engagement models to confidently achieve success whatever their timeline, control maturity, resource needs, and budget. Each model encourages a focus on defining the sensitivity of the data an organization has (e.g., controlled unclassified information or CUI), where it is stored or processed, and how it is accessed or used, as the foundation for scoping the environment, assessing risks, and implementing controls.
For organizations that have overlapping contract requirements regarding CUI, face scrutiny from a US Department of Defense (DoD) entity as part of the Defense Industrial Base or are concerned about “flow down” requirements from a prime contractor, Pivot Point Security’s FedRisk practice will ensure clients can confidently hit the “moving target” of compliance to compete successfully for DoD and other US government contracts.
For more information, or to contact an expert, please visit pivotpointsecurity.com.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
