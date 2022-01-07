Hikari Senju and Rebecca Balyasny Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Rebecca Balyasny, Founder of Bande

Hikari Senju Founder & CEO of Omneky. Rebecca Balyasny, Founder of Bande

‘AI Bill of Rights,’ a list of standards that any new or current AI technology must adhere to in order to protect individuals and promote its advancement in an ethical way.” — Hikari Senju Founder & CEO of Omneky

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

There are some fantastic client interviews that Fotis Georgiadis has posted, two recent ones are excerpted below, as part of his branding and image building process. Reach out to him at the below contact options to get your marketing, branding and corporate image going in the right direction for 2022!

-

Hikari Senju Founder & CEO of Omneky

Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Omneky uses AI to tap into audience demographics and consumer insights to generate hundreds of thousands of personalized ads that increase Return on Ad Spend. We have an analytics dashboard that aggregates data across all advertising platforms for customers to get up to date creative insights. We use computer vision to break down each ad creative into its set of features (color, phrases, sentiment, etc.) and find predictive correlations between those features and sales for each audience segment. We then use these insights to generate hundreds of thousands of new ad permutations per week to drive sales and get additional insights regarding what drives customer engagement with the brand. These insights can be utilized to create not only better personalized ads, but also landing pages, emails and other marketing material. As a result of this, our average customer sees a 2.7x Return on Ad Spend.

By lowering the cost of advertising effectively online, we are democratizing growth and empowering small businesses to grow. By lowering the barrier to entry for advertising, any compelling business can effectively connect with customers online, even if they don’t have a massive advertising budget. By helping the growth of small businesses, the backbone of the American economy, we will create more jobs in the country.

How do you think this might change the world?

Omneky changes the world by making advertising as easy as clicking “approve.” Customers connect their advertising data, which our platform uses to generate hundreds of thousands of creative iterations per week based on what’s working in real time. All design and marketing teams have to do is click “reject” or “approve” on each base creative component. If they don’t like something about the creative, they utilize our image and video annotation tool to provide specific feedback about changes for each creative or provide general feedback on the batch. This way we can make sure every personalized creative is on brand. Customers also submit their brand guidelines and submit requests for future creatives or submit creative themselves that our AI can iterate against. This way, creative teams can utilize the full power of AI with real-time data while maintaining control of their brands.

The full interview is available here

-

Rebecca Balyasny, Founder of Bande

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Sports and athletic pursuits have always been a central part of my life. I played competitive tennis growing up and Division 1 college tennis. After college, I took up basketball and made some of my best friends and memories playing on teams throughout my 20s. In the following decade, I went on to raise six kids while also working. I couldn’t find the time to play sports or get to a gym regularly, so I started working out at home. These workouts were okay but were not inspiring me.

When the pandemic hit, I was craving connection more than ever before. I also started to realize that I wasn’t’ as strong as I aspired to be. My family had moved to Jackson Hole, and I wanted to feel strong in order to climb and ski mountains.

A neighbor recommended I go on a live class with an instructor named Bergen who was based in NYC. BOOM! I got on the line and felt the pervasive energy of Bergen and the 50 others in the “room”. Bergen called my name and told me not to drop my weights. I was dying, but these other people were crushing it, and Bergen kept calling my name and pushing me harder. I ended the class feeling high and connected like after a basketball game.

I continued to look around for platforms that were focused on live, two-way interactive workouts, and there were none out there. I knew that there was an opportunity to create a platform in the live two-way interactive space where people would leave feeling exhilarated and connected.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the initial weeks of our launch, I logged on to class and everyone in the room was named Bergen, the instructor’s name. Somehow, everyone was on the instructors’ account yet the instructor, Bergen couldn’t log in and lead the class. I had to stall and lead the class.

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

