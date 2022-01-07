Submit Release
Council Holds Operational Meeting on Jan. 10

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Rockville, Md., Jan. 5, 2022–On Monday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m., the Council will hold an operational meeting to discuss the 2022 Council calendar and Council policies and procedures. A status report on the renovations required for the Council Office Building to accommodate eleven Councilmembers will also be provided.

The agenda can be viewed here. The operational meeting will be conducted virtually on Zoom. Individuals who want to listen to the meeting must request a Zoom link by Friday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. by emailing Sandra Marin at Sandra.Marin@montgomerycountymd.gov.

# # #

Release ID: 22-004 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832

