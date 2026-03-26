Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 26, 2026

MARYLAND, March 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Committees will receive a briefing about the results of the Fiscal Year 2025 External Audit, review SB & Company’s contract renewal and receive an update on the early care and education workforce

The Audit Committee will meet on Thursday, March 26 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing about the results of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 External Audit and review SB & Company’s contract renewal.

The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Chair Kate Stewart, Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Sidney Katz.

The joint Education and Culture (EC), Health and Human Services (HHS), and Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive an update on the early care and education workforce.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Evans and Kristin Mink.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Laurie-Anne Sayles and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Dawn Luedtke.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair and Council President Fani-González, Council Vice President Balcombe and Councilmembers Evan Glass and Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Review Results from the FY25 External Audit and Review of SB & Company’s Contract Renewal

Briefing and review: The Audit Committee will receive a briefing from SB & Company, the County Government’s independent auditor, representatives from the Department of Finance and the Montgomery County Employee Retirement Plans on the results of audits of the County Government’s FY25 financial statements. The briefing will include information about the financial statements of the County Government’s retirement plans, financial statements of the Montgomery County Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust and results of other audit-related work. In addition, the committee will review a contract amendment to extend SB & Company’s audit services for an additional year.

Early Care and Education Workforce

Update: The joint EC, HHS and ECON Committee will receive a presentation on recent efforts and recommendations to support the local early care and education workforce. The joint committee previously convened to discuss initial the early care and education workforce at a meeting held on Nov. 7, 2024. The meeting will include representatives from the Children’s Opportunity Alliance, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Montgomery College, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Montgomery Moving Forward.

The update will include information about the local early care and education workforce landscape and an overview of the Montgomery County Early Care and Education Workforce Compensation Study, which was released by DHHS in Oct. 2025. The update will also include an overview of recommendations from Montgomery Moving Forward and the Children’s Opportunity Alliance. Members of the early care and education workforce include those who care for and promote the learning, development, and well-being of children from birth through age eight to establish a foundation for lifelong learning and success.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.