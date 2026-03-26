Lt. Gov. Miller, Rep. McClain Delaney, and MoCo Leaders Convene for Women’s History Month Event

MARYLAND, March 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles





ROCKVILLE, Md., March 25, 2026—In celebration of Women’s History Month, Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles will host her fourth annual Women’s History Month celebration on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. for breakfast and networking.

Details on the event and registration information can be found below.

WHAT:

Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles will host her fourth annual Women’s History Month celebration, highlighting the achievements of women driving sustainability, innovation, and equity across the region. The program will include:

Keynote Address : Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller , champion of STEM, workforce development, and equity

: Maryland Lieutenant Governor , champion of STEM, workforce development, and equity Panels featuring Angela Franco (Green Business Panel) and Sarah Kogel-Smucker (Environmental Advocacy Panel)

featuring (Green Business Panel) and (Environmental Advocacy Panel) Student voices , including Alexandra Eum , Honorable Mention in the 2026 Montgomery County Commission for Women Girl Power Contest

, including , Honorable Mention in the 2026 Montgomery County Commission for Women Girl Power Contest Visuals and Inspiration: The event will be held amidst the Fierce Planets exhibition by women artists at the BlackRock Center for the Arts

WHEN: Friday, March 27, 2026

8:30 a.m. – Doors open | Breakfast and Networking

9:00 a.m. to Noon – Program

WHERE: BlackRock Center for the Arts

12901 Town Commons Drive. Germantown, MD, 20874

WHY COVER: Spotlight women driving sustainability and innovation in the DMV with student projects, dynamic panels, local art, and key remarks from regional and state leaders.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Visuals: Panels, keynote, student presentations, networking, and the Fierce Planets exhibition

Interviews: Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Congresswoman April McClain Delaney, Councilmember Sayles, panelists, and student participants

RSVP: Media are requested to register in advance at bit.ly/MoCoWHM2026

Contact: Sierra Gray | [email protected] | 240-777-7964









This year’s event aligns with the 2026 national theme, “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future,” and will highlight women who are advancing environmental, economic, and social sustainability across the Montgomery County region. The program will feature panel conversations with leaders in green business and environmental advocacy, along with student voices and community engagement.

“Women’s History Month is more than a commemoration. It is a declaration that progress has always been driven by women who do not wait for permission to lead,” said Councilmember Sayles. “Women have built the foundation for every sustainable community we enjoy today. This event honors that leadership, connects generations, and inspires the next generation of women to lead with courage and purpose.”

Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller will deliver the keynote address, bringing a statewide perspective on expanding opportunity, strengthening infrastructure, and advancing innovation, highlighting the role women play in shaping a more equitable and sustainable future.

Congresswoman April McClain Delaney and Montgomery County Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe will provide additional remarks. Panel discussion will be moderated by Angela Franco, President and CEO of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, and Sarah Kogel-Smucker, Montgomery County Climate Change Officer, and will feature regional leaders in business and environmental advocacy.

The event will reach capacity. Members of the public and the media are encouraged to register in advance at bit.ly/MoCoWHM2026.

For interview requests or additional information, please contact Sierra Gray at [email protected] or 240-777-7964.

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