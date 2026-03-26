Montgomery County Council Approves Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan

MARYLAND, March 26 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Plan establishes a new vision for a more complete, connected and sustainable Clarksburg community

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2026—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to approve the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan with revisions. The Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan Area covers approximately 969 acres in northern Montgomery County, near Interstate 270 (I-270) and Clarksburg Road. The recommended plan establishes a new vision for a more complete, connected and sustainable Clarksburg community. The recommendations in the plan focus on shaping future development and improvements to the transportation network, providing additional recreational opportunities for residents, advancing the County’s housing and economic goals, and preserving and protecting the natural environment.

“I am very excited for what’s next in Clarksburg,” said Council President Natali Fani-González, who is also a member of the Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee. “The Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan will help define the direction of this community for years to come and play an important role in strengthening our economy and providing desperately needed new housing.”

“This sector plan strikes the right balance between preserving and enhancing the attributes of Clarksburg that its residents know and love. It also lays the groundwork for creating neighborhoods and commercial opportunity that can help to unlock Clarksburg’s true potential,” said Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe who represents the area. “I am grateful to the Planning Department for their work on this sector plan and their efforts to engage the community in process. Our residents provided valuable feedback throughout the process, from the initial town hall meetings, all the way through the public hearing, and I appreciate their input into shaping what their community will look like in the years to come.”

"The approval of the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan marks an important step forward for the UpCounty," said Councilmember Andrew Friedson, chair of the PHP Committee that reviewed and advanced the plan. "As part of the I-270 corridor, this plan establishes a clear framework to guide future economic development, support job growth, and enhance quality of life in Clarksburg. It advances needed transportation improvements, expands access to parks and recreational amenities, and reflects a balanced approach that supports growth while protecting our natural resources.”

“When I look to the future of Clarksburg, I see tremendous potential,” said Councilmember Will Jawando, who is a member of the PHP Committee. “This plan creates real opportunities to attract great employers, expand our park system, protect the natural features that make this area special, and deliver the housing our growing community needs. Combined with our excellent schools, Clarksburg will be an even more wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. I want to thank residents for their thoughtful engagement throughout this process. I look forward to continuing the conversation as we shape the future of this part of our County together."

This sector plan is an amendment to a portion of the 1994 Clarksburg Master Plan & Hyattstown Special Study Area and a portion of the 2014 Ten Mile Creek Area Limited Amendment. It focuses on the 1994 Plan’s Transit Corridor District and a few small surrounding areas. This area is part of the I-270 corridor, which is a significant employment resource for the county and the Washington metropolitan region.

"The Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan charts a clear path to a stronger economic future for Montgomery County. It positions Clarksburg Gateway as a powerful job engine for UpCounty and will create good-paying jobs and drive much-needed sustained economic growth,” said Councilmember Evan Glass. “This Plan delivers on what residents have demanded for years: a community where they can live, work, and power our local economy in one place."

“Taking a tour of the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan area within my first month in office, I have appreciated the opportunity to participate in the planning process,” said Councilmember Shebra Evans. “I observed a robust, collaborative process that engages all sectors. I am honored to support a vision of complete communities with a mix of housing, commercial and employment opportunities as well as enhanced connectivity for Clarksburg. Clarksburg is a beautiful community, and I believe it will continue to grow and thrive as this plan is realized in the years ahead.”

“I'm excited to support this plan, which will help bring long-awaited transit and economic development investments to the area, while ensuring we protect pristine natural environments for the benefit of everyone who lives, works, and will thrive here,” said Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

Some key provisions in the plan include recommendations to achieve the following goals:

Establish an accessible and attractive new town center by building on the Clarksburg community’s strengths.

Provide a creative mix of housing options to accommodate households with differing income levels.

Achieve a unique, mixed-use and welcoming set of neighborhoods that include a well-designed transportation network and accessible parks and open spaces.

Build a multi-modal transportation future for Clarksburg that includes safe streets and people-centered design.

Protect local watersheds and expand forest stands, non-forest tree canopy, and other natural areas on public and private lands.

The Council received a briefing on the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan at a meeting held on Jan. 20. The Council held a public hearing on the plan at Rocky Hill Middle School in Clarksburg on Jan. 21. The Council’s PHP Committee reviewed the plan at meetings held on Feb. 2, Feb. 11 and Feb. 23. The Committee recommends approval with amendments. Details about the Committee’s recommendations and amendments can be found in the Council staff report. The Council reviewed the plan along with the Committee’s recommendations at a meeting held on March 3. More information about the plan can be found on Montgomery Planning's website.

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