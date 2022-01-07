Second Half Of I-515 Eastern Avenue Bridge Scheduled To Be Demolished
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin the demolition and reconstruction of the northside of the Eastern Avenue bridge along I-515 (US 95) on Jan. 17, as part of its ongoing $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project.
During the demolition process, Eastern Avenue will be closed to motorists and pedestrians for nine days at the I-515 structure. Access to local businesses will be maintained.
In preparation for the work, lane restrictions on northbound I-515 will be in effect.
Next week’s schedule is as follows:
Sunday, Jan. 9, Monday, Jan. 10, Tuesday, Jan. 11
- From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night, northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard
Wednesday, January 12
- From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard
- From 1 a.m. until 6 a.m., the Eastern Avenue onramp to northbound I-515 will be closed
- From 1 a.m. until 6 a.m., the Las Vegas Boulevard offramp from northbound I-515 will be closed
Thursday, January 13
- From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard
- From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., southbound I-515 will be reduced to two lanes from Boulder Highway to just south of the Desert Inn bridge
Friday, January 14
- From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m., southbound Eastern Avenue under I-515 will be reduced to two lanes
Monday, January 17 through Tuesday, January 25
- Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Eastern Avenue will be closed for the bridge demolition
Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.
###