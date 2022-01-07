Overnight ramp closures in Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Crews will close two ramps in the Centennial Bowl the night of Sunday, Jan. 9 into the morning of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The closures are required for temporary paving on ramps in preparation for upcoming traffic shifts.

The northbound US 95 to Buffalo Drive off ramp will be closed Jan. 9, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

Centennial Center Blvd. off-ramp from Southbound US 95 to Centennial Center Blvd. will be closed Jan. 9, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to Jan. 10, at 5:00 a.m.

Appropriate detours will be in place. Motorists are advised to use caution while travelling throughout the work zone; to heed construction signage; and, to take alternate routes, if possible.

The work is part of the final phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange – where US 95 meets the 215 Beltway in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley. The final phase includes building the remaining three ramps to finish the system-to-system interchange.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.