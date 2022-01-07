Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Vows To Reach Beyond Party Lines To United Party And State
Danny Harrison is an Independent Republican who is taking on both the establishment and the anti-establishment by using a platform to return Texas politics back to the people of Texas. (Credit Matt Pierce/Route Three Productions)
Danny Harrison, is running as what he calls an "Independent Republican" for Governor of Texas and is taking his message of unity and progress to voters.
"We need a leader that can create jobs, unify the members of our party, and really bring new voices to the table," Harrison recently said in a public forum. "We need a leader who is going to be tough on the border, strong against the lobby in the legislature, and tough when it is needed. We need a governor who is going to let the people of Texas decide for themselves which way this state is going to go from here forward."
Danny Harrison is a believer the Texans could, and should eliminate property taxes without creating a new state income tax, something that Republicans around the state have found they can agree on. Harrison says that when you cut that large of amount of money from budgets you need to find a way to replace it--quickly.
"I am all for eliminating property taxes in Texas, but we have to get that money back and I have a plan that does just that, if the establishment party and the anti-establishment malcontents will listen to it."
Harrison says that one of his top priorities as Governor will be to tallow for the people of Texas to decide for themselves on two major issues--legalized casino gaming in Texas and recreational marijuana.
"I believe that if you let the people of Texas decide for themselves on the issue just like we did on the lottery they will hands down approve both measures," Harrison says. "But you have the lobby in the legislature holding that up for religious reasons and they sit back throwing out all of these scare tactics that it isn't funny. In short, the legislature is sold-out to special interest and it is time we take them out of the formula and let the people of Texas decide for themselves what they want. They are not stupid."
Danny Harrison has several events planned around the state of Texas over the coming weeks where he will be laying out his plan forward to the people of Texas. While his focus is on rural Texas and making sure that if and when property taxes are eliminated in Texas, they are not left behind, he is still trying to reach out to suburban voters to help them understand the benefits of creating new revenue in Texas.
"Look, Texas taxpayers are spending far too much money to incarcerate low-level criminal offenders and people who smoke marijuana. The time has come to treat it like they do in Colorado and like we do liquor here in Texas. The tax benefits are huge and we need to make sure that we get in on that," Harrison says. "We cannot let other states benefit from the billions of dollars in casino gaming that we send their way each and every single year. We have got to keep that money right here in Texas and spend it right here in Texas."
Harrison has made no secret that he is a strong supporter of former President Trump. He also makes no secret about it that he is a strong conservative with what he identifies as "Independent Priorities." Harrison has vowed to make the state legislature more accountable to the people of Texas and less beholden to the lobbyist that seem to have the governing body by the throat.
"This is an election about the future of Texas and Republicans need a candidate that has worked in the private sector and knows how to make a deal--they need a real unifier and not just another bull-headed division artist," Harrison says. "The time has come for Texans to stand up and hold the government accountable for their actions. for far too long we have focused on retaining power and making sure that we set a national social reform agenda. I say let's put Texas first and make sure it stays that way."
Harrison is on the ballot with several other candidates including former Florida Congressman Allen West, former State Senator Don Huffines, and East Coast Comedian Chad Prather.
"My main opponent is not the other candidates here because I am the only one talking about new revenue, new ideas, and putting Texas solidly first. My real challenger are the establishment henchmen and the anti-establishment power players who aren't really sure what they want except more power. I want what is good for the people of Texas and I am the only candidate giving you a plan to do it."
Early voting begins in mid-February and the Primary will be held on March 1, 2022.
