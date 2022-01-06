ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 7-10) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 7-10), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 10) for lane line striping as part of widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue also closed . Expect heavy traffic and possible delays, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. DETOUR : Eastbound Loop 101 traffic can exit to north- or southbound I-17 and use eastbound Bell or Happy Valley roads to Seventh Street to access Loop 101. I-17 drivers can connect with eastbound Loop 101 by using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to Seventh Street. Note : Westbound Loop 101 narrowed to right three lanes between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Tatum Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 8-9) for project maintenance. Ramps at cross streets from Pima Road west to Tatum Boulevard will remain open.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Greenfield and Gilbert roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 10) for asphalt pavement removal. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Superstition Springs Boulevard, Power Road and Higley Road also closed . Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOURS : Alternate freeway routes include either stretch of westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Westbound US 60 traffic exiting at Greenfield Road can detour to either westbound Southern Avenue or Baseline Road.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between McQueen and Gilbert roads in the southeast Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 10) for the Lindsay Road Interchange project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue also closed. DETOUR : Plan to detour on local streets including Chandler Boulevard. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is an alternate freeway route.

Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 8); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 9) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 10) for widening project. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones.

Southbound Ellsworth Road closed at the State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) work zone in southeast Mesa from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 8) for bridge work. Northbound SR 24 also narrowed to one lane at SR 24. DETOUR : Southbound Ellsworth Road traffic can use westbound Elliot Road to southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) before exiting to SR 24 to reach Ellsworth Road.

Loop 303 closed briefly (both directions) at times in areas between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 9 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 9) for APS overhead utility line work. Drivers should be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic during rolling closures of up to 15 minutes each time.

Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed briefly at times overnight (both directions) near Priest Drive from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 9) for APS overhead utility line work. Drivers should be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic during rolling closures of up to 15 minutes each time.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

