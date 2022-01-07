Antonio Velardo shares the most interesting crypto projects and trends for 2022
After celebrating New Years Antonio Velardo shares what he believes are the most exciting blockchain projects and trends for 2022.
I believe the time for other incumbents to gain popularity in the space is close and neither Bitcoin nor Ether would be able to maintain the same leadership in defining the bullish or bearish markets.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 was a unique and interesting year for the blockchain and crypto space. Several new projects were launched, and there were several fascinating and promising ones that would probably become more noticeable and gain importance in 2022. After New Years' celebrations, the experienced investor Antonio Velardo shared what he believes are the most interesting blockchain projects to keep an eye on in 2022.
We all know that the most famous blockchain networks and their native cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin and Etherum. However, Antonio Velardo comments that these leading cryptocurrencies, which so far have been dominating the market trends, have the risk of being disrupted. Especially when it comes to Bitcoin, Velardo believes that other projects are taking over in terms of scalability and new functionalities of the network. On the other hand, Ethereum's network future is dependent on the Eth2 upgrade. Antonio highlights the fact the Ethereum 2.0 development could give a clear advantage to the network creating a colossal moat for the blockchain. However, if Ether 2.0 fails, it will probably get disrupted by other projects that would bootstrap its success making it lose market cap against new blockchains.
"Either way, I believe that the time for other incumbents to gain popularity in the space is close and neither Bitcoin nor Ether would be able to maintain the same leadership in terms of defining the bullish or bearish markets by themselves as they have done until now." Reflects Antonio Velardo who believes that the alpha relies on recognizing those projects in the early stages of the adoption curve when they are not yet fully priced in at their real future potential. Spotting those new layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains is essential as they might start soon to gain market share over Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Velardo concluded by mentioning some blockchain projects that are worth analyzing and following up because of the added value they promise to bring to the space and their potential for the future. We mention some of them below.
Avalanche Network
According to its Whitepaper, Avalanche is a high-performance, scalable, customizable, and secure blockchain platform that targets three broad use cases. First building application-specific blockchains, spanning permissioned (private) and permissionless (public) deployments. Secondly, building and launching highly scalable and decentralized applications (Dapps). And lastly building arbitrarily complex digital assets with custom rules, covenants, and riders (smart assets).
Phantom
As they define themselves on their website, Phantom is a wallet and browser extension that can be used to manage digital assets and access decentralized applications on the Solana blockchain. It works by creating and managing private keys on behalf of its users, allowing them to store funds and sign transactions. The extension injects a Solana object into the javascript context of every web application the user visits. The application may then interact with the wallet, such as asking for permission to perform a transaction, through this injected object.
NEAR Protocol
Its Whitepaper states that NEAR is a decentralized application platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built, and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications that secure high-value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. In order to do this, NEAR is built from the ground up to deliver intuitive experiences for end-users, scale capacity across millions of devices, and provide developers with new and sustainable business models for their applications. In doing so, NEAR is creating the only community-run cloud strong enough to extend the reach of Open Finance and power the future of the Open Web.
Terra
Terra is a public blockchain protocol deploying a suite of algorithmic decentralized stable coins which underpin a thriving ecosystem that brings DeFi to the masses.
Lastly, one special project Antonio has recently spotted is Chainlink, as their decentralized oracle networks supply the data to hold up ultra-modern smart contracts on any blockchain and this will have a great effect on the economy of the crypto space. Velardo promised to share more about this on his personal blog later on.
About Antonio Velardo
Antonio Velardo is an experienced Italian Venture Capitalist and options trader. He is an early Bitcoin and Ethereum adopter and evangelist who has grown his passion and knowledge after pursuing the Blockchain Strategy Programme at Oxford University and a Master's degree in Digital Currency at Nicosia University.
Antonio manages an 8-figure portfolio of his investment company with a team of analysts; he is a sort of FinTweet mentor, people interact with him online, and he has more than 40,000 followers after his tweets. He has built a fortune in the great tech years and put together a tail strategy during the pandemic that allowed him to take advantage of the market drop. "I did not time the market, and I did not think this was even a black sworn," he says.
On the side of the financial markets, Velardo has a unique combination. He was a real estate entrepreneur that developed several projects in Tunisia, Miami, Italy, the UK, and many other countries and cities. But he has always been passionate about options trading. Still, contrary to the volatility player and quant trading, he always had a value investing touch in his blood. Antonio studied Value Investing at Buffet's famous business school at Columbia University. Even though the central concepts of value investing are antagonists to the venture capital pillars, Antonio's approach tries to bridge elements of both worlds in order to seek alpha. Velardo has learned the importance of spotting pure growth stories and taking advantage of their S-Curve position. This is an essential element of Velardo's approach as he looks forward to embracing great tech stories at the right time of the adoption cycle. This applies to stocks but also to blockchain projects.
