Design Studio Creates Unique Logo for Local Crawfish Company

The logo is a creative re-imagining and reworking of traditional crawfish iconography.

Alec Daniel, BlakSheep Creative Business Partner

BlakSheep Creative is a design and marketing agency that works with clients throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.

BlakSheep Creative Listed as one of Expertise.com's Top 20 Advertising Agencies in Baton Rouge

We're very excited about this project. We put a lot of time and consideration into this design to ensure it reflects the spirit of Opie's Crawfish

We're very excited about this project. We put a lot of time and consideration into this design to ensure it reflects the spirit of Opie's Crawfish”
— Alec Daniel - BlakSheep Creative partner
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlakSheep Creative, a Baton Rouge-based graphic design studio, has created a unique logo for Opie's Crawfish, a local crawfish company.

The logo is a creative re-imagining and reworking of traditional crawfish iconography. By portraying the image in an almost cartoonish way, BlakSheep Creative was able to add a level of playfulness and fun to this rendering while still keeping it unique and easily recognizable.

Their goal was for this logo to add a sense of grandeur and swagger to the crawfish industry.

BlakSheep Creative thinks they were able to accomplish this with their unique logo design.

Opie's Crawfish, a Baton Rouge-based company, specializing in providing the best live and boiled crawfish to people all over Louisiana, has turned to BlakSheep Creative for help with branding and logos. After studying their company, products, and target audience, BlakSheep Creative created a logo depicting crawfish in an artistic/cartoonish way.

The logo is fun, unique, and easily recognizable. It also adds a sense of grandeur and swagger to the crawfish industry that Opie's Crawfish was looking for.

To learn more about design services provided by BlakSheep Creative, visit their website: https://www.blaksheepcreative.com.

About Opie's Crawfish:

Opie's Crawfish is a Baton Rouge-based company that specializes in providing the best live crawfish to people all over Louisiana. They offer boiled crawfish, live crawfish, Cajun spices, and more.

Their storefront will be opening soon at 11358 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70810 and will be a great place to pick up crawfish and supplies for a delicious mudbug feast.

You can learn more about them at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OpiesCrawfishBatonRouge.

About BlakSheep Creative:

BlakSheep Creative is a Baton Rouge-based graphic design studio specializing in logo design and brand development for small businesses and start-ups. They have over 20 years of experience creating logos that stand out from the crowd and help companies achieve their branding goals.

If you are looking for a logo that will make your business stand out, contact BlakSheep Creative for a free consultation. They work with clients to create logos that perfectly represent their company or product and help them reach their target audience.

Clint Sanchez
BlakSheep Creative
+1 2255053834
clint@clintsanchez.com
