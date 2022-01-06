TAJIKISTAN, January 6 - DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN

On Announcement of 2022-2026 as "Years of industrial development"

In accordance with Article 69 of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan, in order to ensure the implementation of the policy and measures on accelerated industrialization of the country, I decree: 1. To declare 2022-2026 the Years of Industrial Development. 2. Within six months, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan shall develop and submit for approval an action plan for the implementation of this decree.

Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Dushanbe January 6, 2022 #309