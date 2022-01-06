Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,862 in the last 365 days.

Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Announcement of 2022-2026 as "Years of industrial development"

TAJIKISTAN, January 6 - DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN

On Announcement of 2022-2026 as "Years of industrial development"

In accordance with Article 69 of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan, in order to ensure the implementation of the policy and measures on accelerated industrialization of the country, I decree: 1. To declare 2022-2026 the Years of Industrial Development. 2. Within six months, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan shall develop and submit for approval an action plan for the implementation of this decree.

Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Dushanbe January 6, 2022 #309

You just read:

Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Announcement of 2022-2026 as "Years of industrial development"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.