Telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

TAJIKISTAN, January 6 - On January 5, 2022, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Nikol Pashinyan.

During the conversation, Nikol Pashinyan informed Emomali Rahmon about the official appeal of a member of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, on the provision of assistance by the member states of the Organization in neutralizing the threat that has arisen in the country.

Emomali Rahmon announced the readiness of the Republic of Tajikistan to participate in the peacekeeping mechanisms of the CSTO in accordance with its allied obligations.

The conversation was held in a constructive manner.