Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,862 in the last 365 days.

Telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

TAJIKISTAN, January 6 - On January 5, 2022, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Nikol Pashinyan.

During the conversation, Nikol Pashinyan informed Emomali Rahmon about the official appeal of a member of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, on the provision of assistance by the member states of the Organization in neutralizing the threat that has arisen in the country.

Emomali Rahmon announced the readiness of the Republic of Tajikistan to participate in the peacekeeping mechanisms of the CSTO in accordance with its allied obligations.

The conversation was held in a constructive manner.

You just read:

Telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.