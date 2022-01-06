Submit Release
Telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, January 6 - On January 6, 2022, at the initiative of the Kazakh side, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan informed his Tajik counterpart about the situation in the country and the measures taken by the leadership to normalize it.

Emomali Rahmon supported the efforts of the Kazakh leadership and expressed hope that through dialogue it would be possible to restore stability and law and order.

The President of Tajikistan announced the republic's readiness to participate in the peacekeeping mechanisms of the CSTO in accordance with its allied obligations.

