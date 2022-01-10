Submit Release
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips Coming Soon to OneLavi.com, a Health, Beauty, and Wellness Site

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.

The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.

Healthy Plantains Chips Coming to America are Rich With Minerals, Fiber, Iron, and Potassium

— Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, a healthier and tasty alternative to ordinary chips, will soon be available on OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website.

Mr. Favourite uses green plantains, the first cousin of bananas, which have gone from a specialty fruit previously found only in Hispanic markets to mainstream supermarkets across the country.

“Our chips have three simple ingredients: green plantains, canola oil, and salt,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “There are no ingredients with names you can’t understand or which sound like chemicals.”

Often called a superfood, green plantains are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

“Our chips are good for your immune system because plantains are rich in vitamin C, and vitamin B6, which is recommended for a healthy heart,” Paulose said. “Plus, the healthy carbohydrate -- fiber -- will help keep you feeling full.”

Paulose said Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips will soon launch in the U.S.

“OneLavi.com is one of the first retailers that will carry our chips. We are excited that a health and wellness website, such as OneLavi.com, chose to offer Mr. Favourite to its consumers,” he added.

Paulose said consumers today, who are more concerned about their health than ever before, should be attracted to Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips because they are also low in sugar and sodium.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips come in three delicious flavors:

●Regular flavor, when sometimes simple is better.
●Mouthwatering Sour Cream & Onion.
●Chili Garlic, a tasteful blend of coarsely ground chilies and garlic with a sweet and spicy sense of flavor.

“We are looking forward to American consumers serving our chips at parties while watching sporting events, and as a healthy snack for their children,” he added.

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
You just read:

