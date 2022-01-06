2022 Maryland’s Best Expo Postponed

January 6, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland’s Best Expo originally scheduled for January 19 at the Naval Academy Marine Corps Football Stadium has been postponed due to public health concerns related to increased transmission of COVID-19. The event will be rescheduled for a later date in 2022.

Refunds will be issued to producers who have already registered for the event. The department will include the registered businesses in a business directory that will be mailed to buyers and producers. Farmers and producers who would like to have their contact information included in the directory should sign up on the Maryland’s Best website by January 26. The directory will also be available online.

The Maryland’s Best Expo is an annual meeting of farmers, producers, seafood companies, and buyers from grocery stores, restaurants, and institutions that attracts more than 300 attendees. The department will announce the new date for the expo as soon as it is rescheduled. Please check MDA’s website and Maryland’s Best website for updates.

For more information or questions, please contact Karen Fedor at karen.fedor@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5773.

# # #

