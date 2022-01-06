Submit Release
DonorPerfect Aids PA Nonprofits with Education Initiatives

Tax Credit Propels Nonprofits in Greater Philadelphia

DonorPerfect Partners with EITC Program to Provide $250K in Scholarships & Educational Improvement

Over the last 15 years, DonorPerfect has contributed $1.6M through the EITC program to help local organizations meet educational needs and standards.”
— Jeff Vogel

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonorPerfect, a leading fundraising platform for nonprofits, contributed $250,000 toward local education initiatives in Greater Philadelphia this year.

A partner of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, DonorPerfect selected a diverse group of educational improvement organizations to receive EITC funding in support of their community programs.

Over the last 15 years, DonorPerfect has contributed $1.6M through the EITC program to help local organizations meet educational needs and standards.

“Having this funding enables us to truly support children with disabilities to achieve their highest potential. We have reached over 300 children through The Boost Program, enabling children with intellectual disability, autism, behavioral, and medical challenges to learn valuable STEM and vocational skills that prepare them for the future.”
Woods Services, Inc.

2021 organizations include:
- Bucks County Community College
- Charlestown Playhouse
- Children’s Scholarship Fund of Philadelphia
- College Settlement of Philadelphia
- Community Bike Works
- Hatboro-Horsham Education Foundation
- Hepatitis B Foundation
- SpeakUp!
- Waverly Community House
- Woods Services, Inc.
- Youth Mentoring Partnership


About DonorPerfect
DonorPerfect Fundraising offers tools, features, and best practices that empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify their daily work, and grow the community that champions their cause. From intelligent dashboards that turn data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles primed for segmentation, DonorPerfect helps organizations effectively adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies with ease. Supporting 50,000 nonprofit professionals in raising more than $100 billion, our fundraising success platform provides innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape. Join our community of changemakers today.

Jeff Vogel
DonorPerfect (SofterWare, Inc.)
+1 800-220-8111
jvogel@softerware.com
DonorPerfect is a proud Pennsylvania EITC partner

DonorPerfect Aids PA Nonprofits with Education Initiatives

