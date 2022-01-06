DonorPerfect Aids PA Nonprofits with Education Initiatives

Tax Credit Propels Nonprofits in Greater Philadelphia

DonorPerfect Partners with EITC Program to Provide $250K in Scholarships & Educational Improvement

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonorPerfect, a leading fundraising platform for nonprofits, contributed $250,000 toward local education initiatives in Greater Philadelphia this year.

A partner of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, DonorPerfect selected a diverse group of educational improvement organizations to receive EITC funding in support of their community programs.

Over the last 15 years, DonorPerfect has contributed $1.6M through the EITC program to help local organizations meet educational needs and standards.

“Having this funding enables us to truly support children with disabilities to achieve their highest potential. We have reached over 300 children through The Boost Program, enabling children with intellectual disability, autism, behavioral, and medical challenges to learn valuable STEM and vocational skills that prepare them for the future.”

Woods Services, Inc.

2021 organizations include:

- Bucks County Community College

- Charlestown Playhouse

- Children’s Scholarship Fund of Philadelphia

- College Settlement of Philadelphia

- Community Bike Works

- Hatboro-Horsham Education Foundation

- Hepatitis B Foundation

- SpeakUp!

- Waverly Community House

- Woods Services, Inc.

- Youth Mentoring Partnership



About DonorPerfect

