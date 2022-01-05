Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,808 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 965 Printer's Number 1306

PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1306

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

965

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, SCAVELLO, FONTANA, STEFANO, PITTMAN,

SCHWANK, MENSCH, DiSANTO AND AUMENT, JANUARY 5, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 5, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for

definitions; in certificate of title and security interests,

further providing for content and effect of certificate of

title; in rules of the road in general, further providing for

platooning; in miscellaneous provisions, further providing

for accidents involving death or personal injury, for

accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property,

for duty to give information and render aid, for accidents

involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and for

immediate notice of accident to police department; in

equipment standards, further providing for promulgation of

vehicle equipment standards; in inspection of vehicles,

further providing for requirement for periodic inspection of

vehicles; in size, weight and load, further providing for

width of vehicles; and, in highly automated vehicles, further

providing for definitions and providing for construction, for

operation of highly automated vehicles without a highly

automated vehicle driver on board, for operation of highly

automated vehicles with a highly automated motor vehicle

driver on board, for operation of highly automated motor

carrier vehicles, for operation of highly automated

transportation network service, for licensing and

registration, for insurance, for control and for regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 102. Definitions.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

You just read:

Senate Bill 965 Printer's Number 1306

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.