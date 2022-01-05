Senate Bill 1001 Printer's Number 1307

PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1307

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1001

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BROWNE, SCHWANK, BREWSTER, AUMENT,

PITTMAN AND MASTRIANO, JANUARY 5, 2022

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 5, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing

for organization of commission.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 301(a) and (b)(7) and (8) of Title 34 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and

subsection (b) is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

301. Organization of commission.

(a) Composition.--The independent administrative commission

known as the Pennsylvania Game Commission shall consist of

[eight] nine competent citizens of this Commonwealth who shall

be well informed on the subject of wildlife conservation and

restoration and who shall be appointed by the Governor, by and

with the advice and consent of a majority of the elected members

of the Senate.

(b) Qualifications.--The members of the commission shall be

appointed from the various geographical sections of this

