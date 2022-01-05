Senate Bill 1001 Printer's Number 1307
PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1307
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1001
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BROWNE, SCHWANK, BREWSTER, AUMENT,
PITTMAN AND MASTRIANO, JANUARY 5, 2022
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 5, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing
for organization of commission.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 301(a) and (b)(7) and (8) of Title 34 of
the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and
subsection (b) is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
301. Organization of commission.
(a) Composition.--The independent administrative commission
known as the Pennsylvania Game Commission shall consist of
[eight] nine competent citizens of this Commonwealth who shall
be well informed on the subject of wildlife conservation and
restoration and who shall be appointed by the Governor, by and
with the advice and consent of a majority of the elected members
of the Senate.
(b) Qualifications.--The members of the commission shall be
appointed from the various geographical sections of this
