Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,809 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1001 Printer's Number 1307

PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1307

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1001

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BROWNE, SCHWANK, BREWSTER, AUMENT,

PITTMAN AND MASTRIANO, JANUARY 5, 2022

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 5, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing

for organization of commission.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 301(a) and (b)(7) and (8) of Title 34 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and

subsection (b) is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

301. Organization of commission.

(a) Composition.--The independent administrative commission

known as the Pennsylvania Game Commission shall consist of

[eight] nine competent citizens of this Commonwealth who shall

be well informed on the subject of wildlife conservation and

restoration and who shall be appointed by the Governor, by and

with the advice and consent of a majority of the elected members

of the Senate.

(b) Qualifications.--The members of the commission shall be

appointed from the various geographical sections of this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 1001 Printer's Number 1307

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.