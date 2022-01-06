The rescheduled February 25, 2022 GetConnected Nebraska Afterschool Conference provides an opportunity to learn more about planning and implementing a quality afterschool or summer program. Sessions offered throughout the day target a variety of audiences including program leaders, program staff, teachers, school administrators, community partners, and others interested in afterschool and summer learning opportunities for children and youth.

There are two options to join the conference: In-person $80 Virtual $45

Contract: Jan Handa, jan.handa@nebraska.gov