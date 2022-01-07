New Horse Arena Lighting Design Packages from Access Fixtures

80 x 120 Indoor Arena Lighting with 20 SYMA SYMA 150 LED Horse Arena Fixture 100 x 200 horse arena photometric with 66 SYMAs

Access Fixtures introduces nineteen new horse arena lighting packages with the new arena light, SYMA 150.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released nineteen new horse arena lighting design packages for indoor riding arenas. This new line of horse arena lighting package utilizes the new SYMA 150 LED fixture, which is Access Fixtures’ first purpose built fixture for riding arenas. The SYMA is IP65 rated and durable, preventing bugs and dust from entering the fixture. In addition, SYMA has a high CRI of 80 for superior visibility. In addition, all of these packages are glare-free due to the SYMA’s frosted shatterproof polycarbonate lens.

“The new arena lighting packages are designed with indoor and covered arenas in mind,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “With nineteen choices for four different arena sizes, these packages are designed with superior lighting design and affordability in mind.”

These packages are available for 60’ x 90’ arenas, 70’ x 90’ arenas, 80’ x 120’ arenas, and 100’ x 200’ arenas. Mounting height is standardized at 16’. Average footcandles of the packages range from 20fc to over 50fc for any desired light level. SYMA 150 is constructed with a white die-cast aluminum housing. In addition, these fixtures are compatible with 0-10v dimming if needed. Mounting is accomplished via hook mount. These fixtures emit light at 4000K for natural-looking visibility within the horse arena. SYMA is L70 rated at 50,000 hours and emits 145 lumens per watt. These fixtures are low profile and only weigh 9 lbs apiece.

Examples of photometric studies for each arena lighting design with different wattages and mounting heights are supplied in the SYMA product pdf as well as included on each arena lighting product link. Click here for the product PDF. If you have questions about whether or not these arena packages would work for you, contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

Media Contact:

Clyde Porcella

800-468- 9925 ext. 1111

clyde@accessfixtures.com

