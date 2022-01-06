Critical Continuing Education Learning Brings Updated Specialized Knowledge to Healthcare Construction Projects
On-Demand Course Dedicated to Ensuring Patient SafetyHEATHROW, FL, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Linders Health Institute is offering an exciting continuing education opportunity for architects, engineers, contractors, mechanical, electricians, plumbers and all specialty trades, as well as nurses, infection prevention specialists, physicians, facility and maintenance engineers. This one of kind course on infection control, superbugs, updated learning for outbreaks and cross contamination during construction is for anyone involved in healthcare construction and maintenance activities. It is the first in a series of courses in relation to Risk Management for Infection Control and cross contamination.
Completion of the one hour, on-demand course called Healthcare Construction: Overview of Risk Management for Infection Control during Construction will provide 1 continuing learning unit and LEED accreditation for USGBC. The course is accredited by the American Board of Industrial Hygiene, American Institute of Architects, US Green Building Council (USGBC), ASHRAE, and Institute of Inspection; and is approved by these accrediting agencies for infection control.
This continuing education course is intended as a safety and review of the impact construction has regarding infection control, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and superbugs in the built environment. It includes air and waterborne pathogens as well as exposure risks during construction for healthcare facilities, and project management teams.
This unique education opportunity will not only help to position the student as a desirable candidate for healthcare construction jobs, but it educates students on the dangers associated with construction of medical buildings including reducing the spread of health acquired infections. Healthcare construction is complicated as buildings often have strict regulatory requirements, operate 24/7 and there is a possibility of an impact on patient safety with regards to cross contamination.
We’ve made continuing education easy by allowing the student to take the course in the comfort of their home. Register here for the one hour, on-demand course and get 1 credit of continuing education. Gain knowledge and find resources needed to make crucial decisions in the healthcare construction environment, reduce risk for clients, healthcare workers, and patient populations.
About The Linders Health Institute: The Linders Health Institute, a leader in interactive training offers courses and accreditation programs to the AEC (architects, engineers, contractors) IAQ, and the healthcare industry. The programs address safety, compliance and exposure risks during construction of healthcare buildings and the built environment. They’re designed to make healthcare construction activities safer, while ensuring of compliance standards mandated by key organizations. The Institute has partnered with the Florida Hospital College of Health Sciences to deliver courses in a distance learning program, thus making The Linders Health Institute a global production, with courses accredited by the USGBC and the American Institute of Architects.
Barb Jeffries
Philders Group Intl Inc
+1 844-438-4272
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn