Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,671 in the last 365 days.

TeamBest Global Companies Announce Merger of Best ABT Molecular Imaging & Best Cyclotron Systems

TeamBest Global Companies logo — www.teambest.com

TeamBest Global Companies logo — www.teambest.com

Best Cyclotron Systems logo — www.bestcyclotron.com

Best Cyclotron Systems logo — www.bestcyclotron.com

Best Cure Foundation logo — www.bestcure.md

Best Cure Foundation — www.bestcure.md

Brachytherapy Research & Educational Foundation (BREF) logo — www.brachytherapy.org

Brachytherapy Research & Educational Foundation (BREF) logo — www.brachytherapy.org

3E Organization — Promoting Education, Empowerment & Equality (logo)

3E Organization — Promoting Education, Empowerment & Equality (logo)

Best Cyclotrons Systems, Inc. is currently developing, designing and manufacturing a range of Alpha/Deuteron/Proton Cyclotrons, with energies ranging from 1 MeV to 600 MeV.”
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
PARIS, FRANCE, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the TeamBest Global Companies, Best ABT Molecular Imaging and Best Cyclotron Systems, have merged into one entity effective January 1, 2022 — Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

Its global headquarters are located in Springfield, Virginia, with manufacturing operations in Knoxville (TN) and Loves Park (IL) USA, Ottawa (ON) and Vancouver (BC) Canada, as well as Dijon, France. Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. manufactures a broad range of cyclotron systems with a worldwide team to provide sales, service, marketing, and customer support.

The newly merged entity has over 35 cyclotrons installed worldwide — from 6 MeV High Current Proton to 70 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotrons. Currently, there are 10 plus cyclotrons of various energies under manufacturing, including a 70 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotron.

With the combined and expanded cyclotron manufacturing capabilities (of more than 500,000 sq. feet of operations globally), Best Cyclotrons Systems, Inc. is currently developing, designing and manufacturing a range of Alpha/Deuteron/Proton Cyclotrons, with energies ranging from 1 MeV to 600 MeV.

In addition, a unique 100 MeV Proton Therapy Cyclotron, with multiple gantries and a uniquely designed robotic chair, as well as a 400 MeV ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron (iRCMS), producing Proton-to-Carbon Heavy Ion Beam for Precision Radiation Therapy using Hypo-Fractionation, are both currently being manufactured.

Following is a link to one of TeamBest Global's recent ads, featured in CERN Magazine, showing some of the cyclotrons available from Best Cyclotron Systems:
http://www.teambest.com/news/CERN_Courier_JanFeb2022_BPT-BCS-BestABT.pdf

Please visit www.teambest.com for more information on all of the TeamBest Global Companies, Press Releases, and TBG's full line of integrated products and solutions in Radiation Oncology and Molecular Delivery Systems, Ultrasound Image Guided Therapy, Brachytherapy, and Software Solutions.

To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.

Related links:
October 22, 2021
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/554522441/best-theratronics-ltd-has-won-multiple-international-tenders-worth-30-million-usd-for-new-cyclotron-systems-upgrades

July 7, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/545180511/best-cyclotron-systems-announces-successful-completion-of-initial-factory-acceptance-test-for-b6-15-mev-proton-cyclotron

June 16, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543980187/best-cyclotron-systems-is-proud-to-introduce-the-new-versatile-best-model-b35adp-alpha-deuteron-proton-cyclotron

June 15, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543900604/best-abt-best-cyclotron-systems-of-teambest-global-introduce-a-new-novel-b3d-low-energy-proton-deuteron-cyclotron

June 14, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543583700/best-cyclotron-systems-a-teambest-global-company-announces-new-100-mev-variable-energy-cyclotron-proton-therapy-system

June 10, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543378171/best-cyclotron-systems-a-teambest-global-company-announces-upgrade-of-their-best-35-70-mev-proton-cyclotron-to-1000-a

June 7, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542980693/best-cyclotron-systems-is-introducing-a-new-15-to-35-mev-variable-energy-high-current-proton-cyclotron

June 3, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542873405/best-cyclotron-systems-is-introducing-a-new-6-15-mev-compact-high-current-variable-energy-proton-cyclotron

June 2, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542779591/best-abt-a-teambest-global-company-introduces-best-sub-compact-model-200-self-shielded-cyclotron-for-radioisotopes

Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here

You just read:

TeamBest Global Companies Announce Merger of Best ABT Molecular Imaging & Best Cyclotron Systems

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.