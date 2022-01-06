Enzolytics IPF Immune™ Helps Fight Infections
New Dietary Supplement That Enhances Your Immune System Will Soon Be Available in the U.S.
Enzolytics IPF Immune strengthens your immune system. It is the daily supplement that people have been searching for and need during this health crisis.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers are searching for any advantage to staying healthy.
The pandemic forced many people to reevaluate the importance of their immune system, which led to record sales of immunity-enhancing supplements. In 2020, immunity-boosting supplements made up one-third of all new supplements sales.
Backing up the sales numbers, Innova Market Insights reported that one in four consumers in the U.S. started taking an immune supplement during the pandemic.
Now, consumers will soon have Enzolytics IPF Immune™, a science-backed immune modulator supplement.
“Enzolytics IPF Immune strengthens your immune system,” said Charles Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc, which is based in Texas. “It is the daily supplement that people have been searching for and need during this health crisis.”
Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which has been under development since 2009, stimulates the body’s immune system to fight against different types of infections.
“This is accomplished by increasing the ability of the immune system to fight infections by stimulating antiviral activity and helping to increase cell defense,” he added. “The product supports the body’s immune system thereby enhancing recovery and reducing the recovery period after an illness.”
Enzolytics IPF Immune ™ has been scientifically proven to stimulate the body’s immune system to fight against different types of infections. It acts to decrease the replication and mutation of viruses.
“Our nutraceutical supplement can reduce the side effects following chemotherapy treatment by enhancing recovery when taken after the completion of chemotherapy," said Harry Zhabilov, CSO of Enzolytics. "This immune modulator does not produce the side effects or toxicity that often come from using other antivirals."
Enzolytics IPF Immune™ is a sugar and gluten-free liquid supplement taken for two consecutive days per week, for eight consecutive weeks.
"The product provides significant health benefits in an easy-to-use liquid form that is taken orally," Mr. Cotropia added.
Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which will be on the U.S. market soon, the Company is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases, including monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19 and HIV, and anti-cancer therapeutics.
"We have a research team that has more than 40 years of experience in developing human health therapeutics," Mr. Cotropia said, adding that the Company holds multiple U.S. Patents and pending patent applications on therapeutic products.
