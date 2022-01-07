IPwe and Open Meta Foundation Announce the Smart Metaverse Innovation Program
The Smart Metaverse Innovation Program enables sharing of key technologies critical to the development of the metaverse ecosystem
We aim to strengthen decentralized systems via access to innovations & innovators. With IPwe, we'll enable an equitable future that enables digital rights by packaging essential web3 patents in NFTs.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPwe and Open Meta Foundation announced today, at the Consumer Electronics Show #CES2022, the launch of the Smart Metaverse Innovation Program to promote metaverse technology and industry adoption. The program is designed to permit innovation leaders in metaverse technology to make their innovations available to other participants in the metaverse industry that then can be built on and improved upon.
IPwe has built the world’s first global innovation market leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Open Meta Foundation is seeking to build a more efficient, transparent, equitable and peaceful global economy through entrepreneurial ecosystems and innovation and as such has partnered with IPwe to launch the Smart Metaverse Innovation program. Part of the program includes tokenizing essential web3 patents into NFTs to enable access to web3 innovations in a transparent and accessible manner.
“IPwe believes that innovation is the key to improving the human condition. Metaverse technology is a crucial emerging technology. Its development and adoption should be open and encouraged and not dominated by a handful of large enterprise companies. The Smart Metaverse Innovation Program strives to encourage increased adoption of technology and remove all barriers to innovation for SMEs and large enterprise so that way they all can build on each other’s technological innovations to encourage adoption and reward the innovators who invest heavily in this critical area,” said, Erich Spangenberg, CEO of IPwe.
"Open Meta Foundation exists to build open bridges to web3 and obsolete the limiting walls of web2,” stated Cheryl K. Goodman, Chair, Innovation Council of the Open Meta Foundation. “As such, we aim to strengthen decentralized systems by provide access to key innovations and innovators. Together with IPwe, we believe we can shape a future that’s more equitably, honors innovation and enables individual digital rights by packaging essential web3 patents in NFTs enabling the democratization of web3.
To request more information on the Smart Metaverse Innovation Program, please visit [https://bit.ly/Smart-Metaverse-Innovation].
About Open Meta Foundation
We build bridges to web3 and obsolete the limiting walls of web2 in an effort to hasten the adoption of decentralized systems. Open Meta Foundation aims to shape a future that works equitably for all, honors innovation, secures individual rights, and provides increased prosperity for a broader set of humanity. We do this by providing innovation platforms, securing IP for open access and providing an onramp to AR/VR and the Metaverse for innovators. To learn more visit [https://www.openmeta.foundation/]
About IPwe
IPwe is the world’s first global innovation platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Through the IPwe Platform, large enterprises, SMEs, owners, those looking to enhance their innovation profiles and those with a legal, technical or financial focus benefit from IPwe’s mission to empower innovation in emerging technologies. IPwe is committed to improving ROI whether measured by dollar returns, jobs created, ventures launched, or problems solved by increasing transparency, lowering costs and enhancing returns for the entire innovation ecosystem.
