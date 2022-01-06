TeamBest Global Companies Announce Merger of Best ABT Molecular Imaging & Best Cyclotron Systems
Best Cyclotrons Systems, Inc. is currently developing, designing and manufacturing a range of Alpha/Deuteron/Proton Cyclotrons, with energies ranging from 1 MeV to 600 MeV.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the TeamBest Global Companies, Best ABT Molecular Imaging and Best Cyclotron Systems, have merged into one entity effective January 1, 2022 — Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
Its global headquarters are located in Springfield, Virginia, with manufacturing operations in Knoxville (TN) and Loves Park (IL) USA, Ottawa (ON) and Vancouver (BC) Canada, as well as Dijon, France. Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. manufactures a broad range of cyclotron systems with a worldwide team to provide sales, service, marketing, and customer support.
The newly merged entity has over 35 cyclotrons installed worldwide — from 6 MeV High Current Proton to 70 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotrons. Currently, there are 10 plus cyclotrons of various energies under manufacturing, including a 70 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotron.
With the combined and expanded cyclotron manufacturing capabilities (of more than 500,000 sq. feet of operations globally), Best Cyclotrons Systems, Inc. is currently developing, designing and manufacturing a range of Alpha/Deuteron/Proton Cyclotrons, with energies ranging from 1 MeV to 600 MeV.
In addition, a unique 100 MeV Proton Therapy Cyclotron, with multiple gantries and a uniquely designed robotic chair, as well as a 400 MeV ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron (iRCMS), producing Proton-to-Carbon Heavy Ion Beam for Precision Radiation Therapy using Hypo-Fractionation, are both currently being manufactured.
Following is a link to one of TeamBest Global's recent ads, featured in CERN Magazine, showing some of the cyclotrons available from Best Cyclotron Systems:
http://www.teambest.com/news/CERN_Courier_JanFeb2022_BPT-BCS-BestABT.pdf
Please visit www.teambest.com for more information on all of the TeamBest Global Companies, Press Releases, and TBG's full line of integrated products and solutions in Radiation Oncology and Molecular Delivery Systems, Ultrasound Image Guided Therapy, Brachytherapy, and Software Solutions.
To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
Related links:
October 22, 2021
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/554522441/best-theratronics-ltd-has-won-multiple-international-tenders-worth-30-million-usd-for-new-cyclotron-systems-upgrades
July 7, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/545180511/best-cyclotron-systems-announces-successful-completion-of-initial-factory-acceptance-test-for-b6-15-mev-proton-cyclotron
June 16, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543980187/best-cyclotron-systems-is-proud-to-introduce-the-new-versatile-best-model-b35adp-alpha-deuteron-proton-cyclotron
June 15, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543900604/best-abt-best-cyclotron-systems-of-teambest-global-introduce-a-new-novel-b3d-low-energy-proton-deuteron-cyclotron
June 14, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543583700/best-cyclotron-systems-a-teambest-global-company-announces-new-100-mev-variable-energy-cyclotron-proton-therapy-system
June 10, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543378171/best-cyclotron-systems-a-teambest-global-company-announces-upgrade-of-their-best-35-70-mev-proton-cyclotron-to-1000-a
June 7, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542980693/best-cyclotron-systems-is-introducing-a-new-15-to-35-mev-variable-energy-high-current-proton-cyclotron
June 3, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542873405/best-cyclotron-systems-is-introducing-a-new-6-15-mev-compact-high-current-variable-energy-proton-cyclotron
June 2, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542779591/best-abt-a-teambest-global-company-introduces-best-sub-compact-model-200-self-shielded-cyclotron-for-radioisotopes
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here