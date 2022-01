TeamBest Global Companies Announce Merger of Best ABT Molecular Imaging & Best Cyclotron Systems

TeamBest Global Companies logo — www.teambest.com Best Cyclotron Systems logo — www.bestcyclotron.com Best Cure Foundation — www.bestcure.md Brachytherapy Research & Educational Foundation (BREF) logo — www.brachytherapy.org 3E Organization — Promoting Education, Empowerment & Equality (logo)

Best Cyclotrons Systems, Inc. is currently developing, designing and manufacturing a range of Alpha/Deuteron/Proton Cyclotrons, with energies ranging from 1 MeV to 600 MeV.” — Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the TeamBest Global Companies Best ABT Molecular Imaging and Best Cyclotron Systems , have merged into one entity effective January 1, 2022 — Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.Its global headquarters are located in Springfield, Virginia, with manufacturing operations in Knoxville (TN) and Loves Park (IL) USA, Ottawa (ON) and Vancouver (BC) Canada, as well as Dijon, France. Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. manufactures a broad range of cyclotron systems with a worldwide team to provide sales, service, marketing, and customer support.The newly merged entity has over 35 cyclotrons installed worldwide — from 6 MeV High Current Proton to 70 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotrons. Currently, there are 10 plus cyclotrons of various energies under manufacturing, including a 70 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotron.With the combined and expanded cyclotron manufacturing capabilities (of more than 500,000 sq. feet of operations globally), Best Cyclotrons Systems, Inc. is currently developing, designing and manufacturing a range of Alpha/Deuteron/Proton Cyclotrons, with energies ranging from 1 MeV to 600 MeV.In addition, a unique 100 MeV Proton Therapy Cyclotron, with multiple gantries and a uniquely designed robotic chair, as well as a 400 MeV ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron (iRCMS), producing Proton-to-Carbon Heavy Ion Beam for Precision Radiation Therapy using Hypo-Fractionation, are both currently being manufactured.Following is a link to one of TeamBest Global's recent ads, featured in CERN Magazine, showing some of the cyclotrons available from Best Cyclotron Systems:Please visit www.teambest.com for more information on all of the TeamBest Global Companies, Press Releases, and TBG's full line of integrated products and solutions in Radiation Oncology and Molecular Delivery Systems, Ultrasound Image Guided Therapy, Brachytherapy, and Software Solutions.