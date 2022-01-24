PowerMPS Launches New System To Help Automate Managed Print Service Contracts
Imaging and Office Products Dealers Can Now Efficiently Create, Automate and Manage Customer MPS ContractsTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week at the Executive Connection Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, PowerMPS™ formally announced its new Managed Print Services Contract Manager system integrated within their cloud based MPS software application from the stage. The new contract manager module was designed to efficiently create, automate and manage customer contracts in an easy-to-use integrated system. Dealers can now easily create unlimited Contract Billing Groups (bases), allowing the creation of different billing methods based on a variety of variables that you determine, such as paper type and size, color, page ranges, minimums, overages, service fees, rental fees, etc. The contract manager system allows users to easily assign these billing group variables to one or many customer contracts and devices being managed.
“The imaging channel as a whole needs solutions that improve efficiencies and experiences for dealers and their end customers,” said Alex Cribby, CEO of PowerMPS. “We have and will continue to expand our solutions offering by working together with Dealers and the Channel and by truly listening to the dealer community and their existing technology pain points, wants and needs, and we are delivering that even further with the release of our Contract Manager. With billing and order automation combined with our powerful DCA technology and the industry’s most robust eCommerce and Order Management system, we are on a mission focused on helping dealers digitally transform and be able to take back their time to focus on driving revenue, simplifying the entire process, and providing dealers with easy-to-use agile technology that will extend their overall offering opportunities and value proposition.”
The PowerMPS contract manager system is specifically designed to help automate managed print service contracts. The new contract manager is completely integrated with the PowerMPS DCA, which can automate the billing and invoicing process of your customer’s contracts, removing the manual process of collecting meters and producing a simple or detailed contract summary or invoice breakdown for your customer. The system sends accurate meter and contract billing automatically, simplifying everything.
The contract manager can invoice a customer based on the user's designated contract settings and assigned devices within the contract. After a contract is set up, the assigned automation tools take over from there, while still giving users total control over how and when billing, consumables fulfillment, and other automation functions occur. Most importantly, dealers can still do all functions manually when and if needed.
The new PowerMPS contract manager is now fully integrated into their managed print services platform and can be utilized by existing and new customers alike.
About PowerMPS
PowerMPS is a state-of-the-art cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed for the consumables channel as an All-in-One software solution for today’s world of distributing, selling, and managing products. The PowerMPS Team came together with decades of experience within the managed print services industry and the key connected technology markets to design and develop a system that is both unique and totally integrated, which can handle the needs of the channel today and the requirements of all connected and IoT devices in the future.
About Executive Connection Summit
The Executive Connection Summit was a simple idea that transformed into an industry event; a stage and venue where people, innovation, and ideas meet - meet ECS! Over a decade ago, our channel went through an extreme transformation and while the OEMs, dealers, software vendors, and analysts, were at the forefront of that change there were limited platforms where our industry could come together and exchange best practices, cultivate conversations, and SELL!
