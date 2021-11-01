PowerMPS Joins The Consortium
The New Business Agility Solution Group Member Adds A Unique Solution PlatformSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stramaglio Consulting today announced that PowerMPS, the industry’s only all-in-one MPS cloud-based software application provider, has joined The Consortium, a think tank for the Imaging Channel, consisting of a group of industry leaders that aims to help the channel grow and thrive. The Consortium’s focus is to help improve business agility for the channel and workplaces through the channel.
Uniquely and totally integrated for today’s world of distributing, selling, and managing products, PowerMPS delivers a robust e-commerce solution combined with automation intelligence, a patented data collection agent fully integrated to automate sales order & purchase order management and processing, break-fix service, and maintenance ticket management, and a multi-vendor data feed & complete product management system. As a new member of the business agility solution group, PowerMPS is expected to collaborate with other industry experts in The Consortium to deliver solutions that meet the channel needs for digital transformation.
“It is my great pleasure and honor to join The Consortium,” says Alex Cribby, Founder/CEO of PowerMPS. “I am grateful and excited with this fantastic opportunity that we can work closely with great industry leaders in the group and increase our collective values to help the channel thrive. I am confident we can contribute to the Consortium with our expertise and platform to offer an entirely new level of business process automation that is easy to understand, empowering the channel with business agility and delivering a much-anticipated alternative software solution developed for the channel by the channel.”
The Consortium is assembled by Mike Stramaglio, President and CEO of Stramaglio Consulting, in order to establish an open collaborative platform that enables the Imaging Channel to embrace and lead Digital Transformation (DX).
“The Consortium is committed to supporting the industry and our dealers,” says Mike Stramaglio. “Business Agility is a crucial element for their profitable growth and I am excited to work with Alex and the PowerMPS team together with other industry leaders. I am confident the unique solution platform from PowerMPS will enhance our values to help dealers increase their valuation. What PowerMPS delivers today combined with their ambitious approach to listening to the channel and taking swift action to incorporate relevant solutions, is very much aligned with our mission.”
-###-
About PowerMPS
PowerMPS is a state-of-the-art cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed for the consumables channel as an All-in-One software solution for today’s world of distributing, selling, and managing products. The PowerMPS Team came together with decades of experience within the managed print services industry and the key connected technology markets to design and develop a system that is both unique and totally integrated, which can handle the needs of the channel today and the requirements of all connected and IoT devices in the future. Please visit https://www.powermps.com/ to learn more.
About Stramaglio Consulting LLC
Stramaglio Consulting is committed to taking imaging channel businesses to the next level with a focus on new technologies, innovation and consulting services. Its founder, Mike Stramaglio, is a well-known and respected industry leader with more than 40 years’ experience in the office imaging technology channel. Most recently, he was president of MWA FORZA with Konica Minolta after its acquisition of MWA Intelligence, the company he founded in 2006. To learn more visit https://stramaglioconsulting.com/.
Mike Stramaglio
Stramaglio Consulting
+1 650-888-9645
mike@stramaglioconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn