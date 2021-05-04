PowerMPS Launches Partnership with Arlington Industries
Imaging and Office Products Dealers Receive Arlington Innovative Technology, and Increased Revenue and Customer Retention OpportunitiesTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PowerMPS™ formally announced a strategic partnership with Arlington Industries that aims to deliver additional capabilities and specialized pricing to their dealer network. As the industry's only all-in-one MPS cloud-based software application, the partnership will enable Arlington to provide its imaging and office products dealer network with a patented, innovative managed print services technology and full-featured MPS software solution. Delivering managed print services which were not previously available to their customer base.
“We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Arlington,” said Alex Cribby, CEO of PowerMPS. “There is a huge need in the dealer channel to deliver innovative new services to end customers and this partnership enables Arlington’s dealer clients to do just that.”
The Arlington PowerMPS Affiliate partnership provides PowerMPS users access to exclusive promotions on Arlington’s wide range of products and services. PowerMPS users will have access to a direct data-feed of Arlington’s inventory updated daily to their e-commerce storefront without having to be managed by the user. The platform also provides Users with end-to-end sales order to purchase order automation technology while removing the necessity of any manual data entry and allowing purchase order generation as well as order tracking. Additionally, PowerMPS provides ALL of the Software Support and Technical Service. Arlington dealers also receive a PowerMPS SaaS License discount, which is exclusive only to those coming through the dedicated Arlington Affiliate Partner Program landing page and demo request form.
“Arlington has committed to providing innovative solutions, services, and vendor partnerships to our customer,” said Scott Lewis, VP of Sales & Marketing at Arlington. “Our partnership with PowerMPS brings that commitment into reality more than ever. The capabilities that their cloud-based MPS software delivers to our customers moves them into the future of managed print services and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
Arlington is a leader in distribution excellence, bringing to the partnership the industry’s largest selection of imaging supplies and brand name equipment, dedicated account management and additional reseller support services.
PowerMPS Details
PowerMPS has the ability to manage printing devices from 99% of all manufacturer’s wide range of products: multifunctional, copiers, printers (laser, ink, thermal, 3D, Ticketing, duplicators, plotters), and many more. And in the rare instance it does not recognize a device model, its patented and built-in AI Device learning and normalization technology (along with its team of engineers) will figure it out within a few days to a few hours! It delivers effortless productivity and lower costs using smarter business process automation by combining their patented Data Collection Agent (DCA) for monitoring printers with industry-specific ecommerce software. PowerMPS is empowering the channel and its players across the spectrum from small independents and resellers, to enterprise dealers, MSP’s, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers!
Utilizing an AIO platform to manage printer fleets, manage inventory, monitor and manage cartridge performance and prevent cartridge waste (the #1 killer in MPS), customers, sales, e-mail marketing, multi-vendor management, and more, PowerMPS delivers the only ALL in ONE platform, that is smarter and a truly integrated solution for the channel.
About PowerMPS
PowerMPS is a state-of-the-art cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed for the consumables channel as an All-in-One software solution for today’s world of distributing, selling, and managing products. The PowerMPS Team came together with decades of experience within the managed print services industry and the key connected technology markets to design and develop a system that is both unique and totally integrated, which can handle the needs of the channel today and the requirements of all connected and IoT devices in the future.
About Arlington
Arlington specializes in providing imaging, office products dealers, copier dealers and managed print providers with a huge selection of brand name imaging products and consumables, nationwide distribution, powerful growth services, and the experienced support today’s dealer needs to compete and win.
Robert M. Caruso
PowerMPS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
PowerMPS - Smarter MPS Software Platform