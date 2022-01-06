Lombardi Family Concepts Announces the Grand Opening of Lombardi Cucina Italiana
Celebrating 45th Years as a Restaurateur, Alberto Lombardi to Open Lombardi Cucina Italiana at the Star in FriscoFRISCO, TEXAS, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alberto Lombardi, founder and president of Lombardi Family Concepts, announced that he will be opening a new restaurant at The Star in Frisco, Texas in early 2022. In celebration of Lombardi’s 45th Anniversary as a restaurateur, he will be bringing back his namesake, as his new concept will be called Lombardi Cucina Italiana. As a long standing fixture in the local restaurant industry, Lombardi will bring the same sense of community to Lombardi Cucina Italiana as he has to his many other successful restaurants, such as; Toulouse, Taverna, KĀI, Bistro, Lounge 31, and Penne Pomodoro - just to name a few.
Lombardi Cucina Italiana’s atmosphere will remind you of an open air villa in Italy surrounded by olive trees, Italian marble and Venetian Chandeliers. Their luxurious bar and cocktail lounge is the perfect setting for an evening of relaxation, while listening to live entertainment.
Lombardi Cucina Italiana will be a celebration of authentic Italian cuisine with a modern touch, led by LFC’s Culinary Team; Alfio Longo (LFC Director of Culinary) and Ty Thaxton (LFC Corporate Chef). Their menu will feature a large selection of ‘fatto a mano’ pastas, which will be produced daily in an open style ‘pasta laboratorio’. Offering sustainable and locally sourced products, Lombardi Cucina Italiana will focus on an extensive array of fresh fish, meats and produce. Some signature ‘piatti’ to to look forward to; Bistecca alla Fiorentina, Branzino al Sale and their housemade Tortelli.
With a vast selection of worldly wines and handcrafted signature cocktails, Lombardi Cucina Italiana will offer a curated beverage program that appeals to every palate. From ‘vini classici’ to rare verticals, the wine list will represent all main wine regions of the world, with a primary focus on the Italian Peninsula. Their forward thinking cocktail menu uses innovative ingredients from the kitchen, such as prosciutto, rosemary and amarene. These food driven cocktails will allow their guests to experience something truly unique.
Lombardi Cucina Italiana will be located at The Star - Frisco, TX • 6655 Winning Circle Drive, Frisco, TX 75034. To receive updates on exclusive events, secret menus, special offers/discounts, loyalty rewards & more, sign-up online at https://www.lombardicucina.com
