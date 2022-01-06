Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant to Support Entrepreneurs Globally
United People Global announces the Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant. The grant is designed to provide funding to entrepreneurs globally.
Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye was a business luminary whose star continues to shine. Through this Grant he will touch many more lives of entrepreneurs who have the courage to never give up"GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United People Global announces the Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant. The grant is designed to provide funding to entrepreneurs globally.
— Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global
The Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant rewards a passion for and a commitment to entrepreneurship. The Grant is powered by UPG Biashara and this guarantees that the winning entrepreneur(s) receives skills, exposure, a global network and mentorship - in addition to the financial support.
Prospective winners of the Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant are likely to exhibit strong qualities in six areas: 1) Service, 2) People, 3) Integrity and Fairness, 4) Courage, 5) Excellence and 6) Spark. The grant is open to entrepreneurs from all world regions, there is no age restriction and the business idea can be at any stage of development. In this inaugural year, a minimum of 1 recipient will receive a grant of USD 5,000 to be invested directly into their business.
The selected winners come through the intense entrepreneurship ecosystem operated by United People Global: UPG Biashara. UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. It includes a learning journey where essential entrepreneurship skills are taught in collaboration with experts and selected institutions. The range of skills includes: leadership, management, accounting, marketing, networking, fundraising, customer engagement and more. The intense programme also consists of an action journey that provides support for entrepreneurs running businesses through mentorship, exposure, funding and more. UPG Biashara is free for the highly motivated entrepreneurs who are chosen.
“Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye was a business luminary whose star continues to shine. And it is a privilege that through this Grant he will touch many more lives of entrepreneurs who have the courage to never give up,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.
Applications for the Class of 2022 of UPG Biashara opened on 1 October 2021 and each application marks an important step in the journey for eventual winners of the Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant. Applications close at midnight CET on Friday, 14 January 2022 with the selected Candidates informed by the end of January 2022. Candidates will then embark on a learning journey that starts in February 2022.
The Grant is established in honour of the Late Prince Adebajo Abiodun Babington-Ashaye whose passion for and commitment to entrepreneurship saw him run a range of businesses during his career. He lived and worked extensively on three continents and made friends across nations. He was passionate about service and laid strong roots in his professional and personal communities. He served as the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, he was a Founding Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), a Foundation Member of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), a President of the Rotary Club of Ogere and a President of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, which is the oldest club in Nigeria.
The fortunate winners of the 2022 Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant will be announced in April 2022. Learn more about this Grant and additional opportunities at upcoming UPG Biashara events, please RSVP: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP. Or by visiting: https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/grants/babington-ashaye-grant/.
Among other initiatives, United People Global runs the world’s largest sustainability leadership training that currently supports young change-makers in over 100 countries working on local projects addressing all 17 Sustainable Development Goals and impacting people across the globe. UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation. https://unitedpeople.global/about-us.
UPG Biashara Launch Highlights