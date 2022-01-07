Kieran O’Brien and Casey Adams Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Kieran O’Brien, co-founder of MediaKits.com Casey Adams, co-founder of MediaKits Candice Georgiadis

So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Well, of course, MediaKits is the largest project I’m currently working on — and both myself and my partner, Casey Adams are doing it to help creators in the creator economy. One of the things that makes MediaKits so unique is that we’re creator first. We’re not building a tool where creators sign up, give us all their data, and then we sell it to various brands — we’re actually doing the opposite. We want creators to be in complete control of their data, their presence, and their partnerships. The impact that we’re chasing in this industry is building a tool that supports the creators and what they’re looking to build.

What are your “Top Five Ways That Influencers Can Monetize Their Brand” . (Please share a story or example for each.)

Brand Deals. Building brand partnerships can be extremely lucrative for both parties — but you have to be prepared. You’ll want to have a media kit, portfolio, or other professional-looking materials to help land this type of paid deal. David Dobrik’s deal with Chipotle is a great example to look at.

Ad revenue from content. Platforms like YouTube pay their creators handsomely for allowing advertisers to place ads in their videos. That revenue is shared between the creator and the advertiser. YouTube channel Ryan’s World generated $30M in 2021, and Ryan is just 9 years old.

Creator funds. TikTok popularized this tactic — but creator funds are pools of money that creators can tap into by creating viral content on the platform.

Merchandise. Many creators choose to offer merchandise and market the items to their followers. Yes Theory is a great example of this with their brand “Seek Discomfort”

Courses. Oftentimes, creators grew their fame online by being great at one specific thing, which opens the opportunity for them to teach their audience how to do it as well.

BRAND DEALS — The most effective way for creators to start monetizing their brand is to get paid to promote other products/services. Typically this happens when a creator takes the initiative to reach out and share their media kit with a brand, actively pitching themselves as a potential partner. For example, the creator JR Garage (@jrgarage) has worked with many automotive brands by using a media kit.

LAUNCHING A COMPANY — More and more creators are realizing how important it is to promote their own products and services. For example, Josh Richards and Bryce Hall launched Ani Energy because they knew it was a better idea than to be promoting RedBull for free.

NFT LAUNCH — The creator economy is quickly shifting into web3 and it’s causing creators to look at monetization from a different perspective. For example, the famous entrepreneur Gary Vee launched an NFT project called “Vee Friends” and each NFT provides access to an annual event he’s hosting.

AD REVENUE — This is very common for a lot of big YouTube creators. Monetizing your brand on YouTube is fairly simple but you need to fit certain criterias + get a lot of views. For example, in the peak of Jake Paul’s YouTube career he was making a killing from YouTube ad revenue.

AFFILIATE DEALS — Creators can receive a % of the sales that they bring in for a brand through affiliate marketing.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

For me, it’s all about curiosity — and you might be wondering how I plan to start a movement around curiosity, but let me explain that a little further.

I’ve learned so much by asking literally thousands of questions to some of the world’s most influential, intelligent, and inspiring individuals; and each time I have the opportunity to sit down with one of these people, I can feel my skills getting sharper and my knowledge base getting deeper. These aren’t necessarily insights that you would learn in school. These are things that come from years of practical and theoretical experience combined. It’s life experience and on the job learning all wrapped into one.

Complete reading the interview here

