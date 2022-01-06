B2B E-Commerce Market is anticipated to reach USD 28.5 trillion by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “B2B E-Commerce Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 28.5 trillion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, a significant number of startups are entering the B2B e-commerce space to take advantage of the opportunities and profits of these markets. B2B is considered to be the fastest-growing e-commerce platform and offers great potential for small and medium-sized companies. The growth of vertical or specialized markets is one of the latest trends in B2B E-Commerce Market. Companies are increasingly using big data to offer a personalized customer experience. Market thrust has become one of the biggest trends in B2B e-commerce due to the increasing popularity of a mobile business. Cloud systems are on the rise as conventional platforms that are not designed for this size are overloaded.B2B e-commerce companies are also integrating their systems and platforms to create an omnichannel interaction with their customers.
“The need to improve the customer experience, increase sales, reduce costs, and be more efficient are three common factors that drive a company to adopt B2B e-commerce. B2B e-commerce not only increases efficiency, it also improves the customer experience. Occurrence of various technological advances, for example, AI (Artificial Intelligence), VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality), etc., these were bases in view of the growing popularity of the B2B E-Commerce Market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
B2B E-Commerce Market: Key Players
Amazon
Alibaba
Rakuten
India MART
Walmart
Mercateo
Magento (Adobe)
Global Sources
Cdiscount Pro
Price Minister SAS
Fnac Pro
Note- This report sample includes
Brief Introduction to the research report.
Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)
Research methodology
Key Player mentioned in the report
Data presentation
Market Taxonomy
Size & Share Analysis
Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis
B2B E-Commerce Market: Segments
Intermediary-oriented segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
B2B E-Commerce Market is segmented by Deployment Model into Intermediary-oriented, Buyer-Oriented, and Supplier-oriented. The Intermediary-oriented segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 50% in 2020. The middleman model is a boon for businesses to scale and will play a critical role in supporting the growth of the middleman-centric segment in the e-commerce market Business to Business (B2B). Additionally, the Supplier-oriented B2B e-commerce model is expected to have a large CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Cisco Connection Online is a classic example of a provider-centric business-to-business model. For example, Dell sells over 85% of its computers to businesses through a Supplier-oriented model.
Home & Kitchen segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
B2B E-Commerce Market is segmented by Application into Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty & Personal Care, Sports Apparels, Books & Stationary, Automotive, Others. The Home & Kitchen segment generated the largest share of sales in 2020 at over 15%. The segment remained immune to the effects of COVID19 The demand for small appliances and other kitchen products gained in importance in 2020, as people spent more time at home. Local blockades, however, presented a challenge for B2B providers when it came to fulfilling orders.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the B2B E-Commerce Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. B2B E-Commerce market is segmented By Deployment Model into Intermediary-oriented, Buyer-Oriented, and Supplier-oriented; By Application into Home & Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty & Personal Care, Sports Apparels, Books & Stationary, Automotive, Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.
About US
Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.
