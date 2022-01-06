Chimeraland Launches in Select Markets
Highly anticipated open-world game now out in five Southeast Asian countriesKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chimeraland, a brand new and vast open-world fantasy game developed by Level Infinite for PC, Android and iOS is now available for players in select regions, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.
The exciting new massively multiplayer online title, which features a large scope of exploration, imagination and creativity, racked up over 500,000 pre-registrations in just a few weeks following the commencement of signups in December.
Players in Malaysia are among those who have benefited from the wide variety of pre-registration rewards made available to early adopters. Having seen the favorable response, the development team had also unlocked additional items in recognition of community milestones and targets.
“We are delighted that from today, players in the initial five markets can download and start playing Chimeraland. We know that the anticipation and excitement have been building based on the comments on our social media channels and the success of the pre-registration, and we are confident that the game will not disappoint player expectations,” Phyllis Chen, Game Producer at Level Infinite shared.
One of the key features is the focus on Eastern mythology, drawing inspiration from Classic of Mountains and Seas, a renowned literary work known for its ancient mythical beasts. Players will have the opportunity to explore a sprawling world covering about 4,000 square kilometers and encounter many fascinating beasts and monsters drawn from mythology.
These creatures are more than just visual treats, as players can battle, tame and even combine them - creating and evolving new chimeras with individual characteristics, forms, and abilities. The potential of transformation is only limited by the player’s imagination, and Chimeraland offers hours of rewarding experimentation, creativity and fun.
The virtual world of Chimeraland is also notably spherical, similar to the real world. Players will never encounter invisible walls and can enjoy true adventures across a map that includes four continents along with uncharted seas and oceans. With the right pets and skills, players can even take to the skies and space, visiting other worlds and encountering rare star beasts.
The game’s extremely versatile and creative homebuilding system also allows players to construct their homes in the more familiar environments of Chimeraland, or on one of the smaller planets in space.
“Chimeraland is all about giving players the freedom to make their own choices and that has influenced everything in the creation of this game. Even the combat system, which has been designed to give players the ability to choose from multiple weapons and use them interchangeably, helps create limitless tactical and strategic choices that ensure both PvE and PvP combat is fun and engaging.”
About Chimeraland
Published by Level Infinite, Chimeraland is an innovative open-world MMO game inspired by the boundless universe of oriental mythology, available on PC, iOS, and Android devices. The game is now available in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
About Level Infinite
Launched by Tencent Games, Level Infinite is dedicated to delivering high-quality games to a global audience. It operates from bases in Amsterdam and Singapore with staff around the world. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
