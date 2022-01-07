Life Of An SEO Specialist Featured In National Youth Council’s ‘On My Way’ Series

Melvin Fam, an SEO specialist featured in National Youth Council’s ‘On My Way’ Story to showcase his daily life as a young professional in the SEO industry.

Curious to know what does an SEO Specialist do? Meet Melvin Fam, OOm’s Head of Department of the SEO Team, as he shared his day as an SEO specialist with NYC!

SINGAPORE, January 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- To highlight occupations that can inspire youths in Singapore, National Youth Council (NYC) created the ‘On My Way’ series — where they featured young professionals and shared intimate looks into the daily lives of different professionals in their respective fields.Among them is Melvin Fam, a search engine optimization (SEO) specialist and the Head of Department of the SEO Team from OOm, one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore.Melvin was featured on NYC’s ‘On My Way’ series on their YouTube channel and website about a day in the life of an SEO Specialist. In his interview, Melvin shared what most people think about an SEO specialist versus what he actually does.SEO Is Not a ScamMelvin addressed this issue during his interview with NYC’s ‘On My Way’ series and mentioned SEO is not a scam—SEO requires a lot of work behind the scenes, including content, user interface and website architecture enhancement, as well as keyword optimisation and link building. These SEO strategies are implemented to help get a website to the first page of search engines.SEO vs SEMAnother misconception that Melvin cleared up is the difference between SEO and SEM, as many people mistake the both to be the same.In the tutorial section of his interview, Melvin explained that the word SEM stands for search engine marketing and are actually paid ads, which appear at the top of search engine result pages. On the other hand, SEO helps websites rank organically on search engines.A day In The Life Of A SEO SpecialistHe went into great detail about his responsibilities as an SEO specialist. Melvin mentioned that he starts his day as an SEO specialist by checking his client's performance on search engines. He then monitors any changes in their keywords and whether there is any growth or decline in performance. Afterwards, he will think of solutions to propose to his client in their regular meetings.With regular meetings, Melvin can update the clients on their SEO campaign performances as well as propose to them the next course of action. Together with his SEO team, they can think and plan various strategies. “As a team, we need to be on the same page so we can help our clients achieve their objectives”, Melvin shared.In summary, what an SEO specialist does is:- Analyse the performance of a client’s website on search engines.- Do preparation work and research- Attend client meetings- Internal meetings with the SEO teamWatch the rest of a day in the life of an SEO specialist in the video below:How Did Melvin First Discover SEO?Before Melvin became an SEO specialist, he only had a diploma in business administration with specialisation in marketing. Back then, digital marketing was not as common, and there was not much information, so Melvin focused on sales and traditional marketing for ten years.The first time Melvin delved into SEO was in April 2020, when he was looking for a way to earn an extra income. At that time, he just started doing copywriting and then thought that he wanted to expand his knowledge in digital marketing. From there, Melvin took courses with Google, and that opened him to the world of SEO, and he joined OOm as a SEO Specialist shortly after.Being a student and a trainer at the same time had helped Melvin pick up the role of leading other SEO specialists to deliver quality results. “I've always been a very keen advocate on mentoring and helping people realise their potential and I think that has helped me transition much easier to this role,” Melvin said.He added, “Of course, I hope to be able to do more to lead the SEO team to excel and help our clients achieve better results and grow the department further.” Melvin also mentioned that he is always hungry for knowledge and that is probably the secret that made him a successful SEO specialist today.Melvin’s Advice to Aspiring SEO Specialists“Be curious to learn more because SEO is ever-changing,” said Melvin. With curiosity, aspiring SEO specialists can connect the dots between different data and think of strategies to help the client further improve their SEO performance.About OOmFrom a small team of digital and creative professionals, OOm has grown a lot since 2006, and now we have become an award-winning digital marketing agency in Singapore . Since OOm specializes in various digital marketing services like search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and social media management, they have taken a customer-first approach and provided what their clients want and need. And that high competency has led OOm to expand its digital marketing services in the Philippines, China, and Hong Kong to accommodate the diverse, growing local demands for digital marketing.Get in touch with OOm today to learn more about how they manage and foster the growth of their SEO specialists and other digital marketing professionals to deliver amazing results for businesses.

On My Way!: A Day in the Life of a SEO Specialist