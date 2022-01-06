DeJuan Ford and James Katz Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

DeJuan Ford, former “cable guy” turned serial entrepreneur and executive director/independent film actor James Katz, founded Humankind Investments

DeJuan Ford, former “cable guy” turned serial entrepreneur and executive director/independent film actor. James Katz, founded Humankind Investments

Often having a good idea for a business is like looking across a canyon. You can clearly see the other side, and it looks beautiful, you just don’t know how to get there.” — James Katz, founded Humankind Investments

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Just as the below two recent interviews by Fotis Georgiadis show, no two answers are alike, just like no two people are alike. The same applies to marketing, name recognition and brand trust. Fotis Georgiadis can help facilitate the right marketing plan to expand your corporate horizons, see a strong ROI and move ahead of your competition. His contact details are below.

-

DeJuan Ford, former “cable guy” turned serial entrepreneur and executive director/independent film actor

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Collaboration over competition.” I live by this quote daily. We have to understand the power that we possess if we work together. Too often we try to do things alone. Naturally we are competitors and even through competition is great we have to know when to turn it off and collaborate with each other for a greater cause. It is the only way for us to make a difference in our community is by working together

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I believe that family is the most important thing in life. With your family in tact it allows you to be better at what you do for your career, business or job. The book, Better Dads, Stronger Sons: How Fathers Can Guide Boys to Become Men of Character

Book by Rick Johnson. The one thing in my life that I take the most pride in

is being a father. This book gives a unique perspective of the relationship between a father and son. I was blessed to have my father around, I learned a lot from him, but I want to take it to the next level with my two boys and become the best dad possible.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. Can you share a few ideas from your experience about how to overcome this challenge?

The hardest part is starting. Start by getting over your fear and making a plan of action. Create your tax id, incorporate your business name, research what you will need to get the business going, secure funding and most importantly, bet on yourself! You will face some barriers but keep pushing, your breakthrough will come.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

James Katz, founded Humankind Investments

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s hard to pick a favorite, but one that I really like is: “Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.” The message that I think is relevant to me, and probably lots of people, is that in life things don’t move forward linearly from success to success, leveling up as you go. So, when you meet the inevitable failures in your life, if you take them in stride and keep moving forward, looking for ways to continue learning and growing, then you can be successful.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I was in middle school, I read the book Foundation by Isaac Asimov. The premise is basically that there’s this guy who uses science to understand the world’s problems and ultimately save the world. That book initially inspired me to pursue a career in academia, but ultimately led me to found the firm that I’m currently working on — Humankind Investments.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. Can you share a few ideas from your experience about how to overcome this challenge?

Often having a good idea for a business is like looking across a canyon. You can clearly see the other side, and it looks beautiful, you just don’t know how to get there. The key is to design and build your bridge, bit by painstaking bit, so that you can reach the other side. It can take years to build that bridge. During that time many people might give up on their idea. But if the idea is good enough, and your will to execute it is strong enough, then you might have a good chance to build that bridge.

Complete reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

