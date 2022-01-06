Deborah Gladney and Angela Muhwezi-Hall along with Dorit Schindler Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Deborah Gladney and Angela Muhwezi-Hall, co-founders of QuickHire Dorit Schindler, Chief People Officer at SIGNA Sports United Candice Georgiadis

I believe that wellness is about physical and mental well-being. "My movement" is to tackle both." — Dorit Schindler, Chief People Officer at SIGNA Sports United

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t know if I’m qualified to say who should or shouldn’t be an entrepreneur. Because honestly, I didn’t think I was cut out to be one myself. I will say though that entrepreneurship is kind of like parenting — it’s the hardest, but most rewarding job you’ll ever have. It’s difficult. There will be days you’ll want to quit. But it’s not always about being the best — sometimes it just comes down to outlasting your competition. In order to be a founder, you have to have a relentless pursuit of “I’m going to figure it out!” (FROM DEBORAH)

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

That running a business is complicated — the bigger you get, the more complex things like accounting, taxes, legal, etc get. Hire someone to help you.

Accelerators are your friend — I had no idea what accelerators were. We found out quite a bit later after starting the company. Accelerators are a great way to get early capital and support for your business.

Don’t count on anyone to write you a check — I spent way too much time in the beginning pitching investors who were never going to write me a check. I wish I would’ve spent that time building the business.

You will never be satisfied with your product — you will never feel like your product is good enough. It’s your baby. That doesn’t mean it can’t add value to someone else.

You will never feel like “you’ve made it” — there’s always going to be so much more you’ll want to achieve. That doesn’t mean you can’t inspire others with how far you’ve already come.

(FROM DEBORAH)

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We’re still working on being a “success story,” but we’re definitely trying to give back along the way. We’re big on speaking to young minorities as well as partnering with folks in our community to put Wichita, Kansas on the map! (FROM ANGELA)

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe that wellness is about physical and mental well-being. “My movement” is to tackle both.

Firstly, I personally would like to bring more positivity to the world. Focus more on the good than the bad. Focus more on strengths rather than weaknesses yet acknowledging areas which are important to develop.

Secondly, we at SIGNA Sports United we have already started a movement! And I am proud every day to be part of it! We are enabling more people to have a more active lifestyle. For example, we recently created an App “hello sports” that rewards the customer for all of their tracked activity with credits that they can redeem for sports goods and equipment.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Don’t be so hard on yourself

Find an environment where you can work on something with a purpose

Choose your boss and your company wisely

Surround yourself with people who have complementary strengths. Build diverse teams and be very inclusive

Dare to be who you are and never stop learning

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Personally, sustainability and mental health are dearest to me. At SIGNA Sports United we care deeply about both. Firstly I am proud that our products enable a more active lifestyle and with that being part of the larger mobility change in the world enabling many more people to choose a bike over a car. In addition, as I mentioned we are proud to be certified carbon neutral and we are working relentlessly to further improve our carbon footprint, reduce return rate through better sizing advice (e.g. using AI when configuring your bike or tennis shoes online) and ensuring we have a fair and engaging workplace.

