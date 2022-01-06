New Photography Studio to Open, Debut First One Stop Shop for Content Creators in Downtown Little Rock
New natural light photography studio for content creators is bringing the first of its kind to downtown Little Rock in early 2022.LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Light Studio, a new natural light photography studio for content creators is bringing the first of its kind to downtown Little Rock in early 2022.
Modern Light Studio is a new 2,800 sq ft. natural light photography studio and creative space set to open in East Village. The studio will offer photographers, videographers, bloggers, influencers, small business owners, and other online content creators the opportunity to access full use of its space and equipment to create their own visual content.
Similar to an Airbnb rental, creators will have the ability to book the entire studio for private use and access its premium selection of props and other inventory including backdrops, seating, and accessories to help enhance the visual content they create. Content creators and families can use the space at their own leisure.
“You just make a phone call and the door is open when it's time for you to rent it,” said Jamesia Givan, co-owner of Modern Light Studio. “You don't necessarily have to have all the props: chairs, couches, pillows, rugs, etc. Everything that you would need is here including the lighting. You just show up with your camera or iPhone and come and have pictures made or you can hire the team to help you create content.”
Modern Light Studio is conveniently located in the downtown area off exit 140B at 701 Collins St Suite B, Little Rock, AR 72202. It features an all open and all white studio space as well as private areas for content creators to do hair, makeup, and outfit changes. Modern Light Studio is also located near the Arkansas River, giving participants the opportunity to have both indoor and outdoor shots taken.
Modern Light Studio plans to open in early 2022. The company hopes to begin offering photography classes for both children and adults as well as open the space up for private events.
For more information about Modern Light Studio, visit modernlightstudio.com. To be notified about the grand opening, sign up for their email list or follow Modern Light Studio on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, or Tik Tok .
###
ABOUT Modern Light Studio
Modern Light Studio is the first natural light photography and content creator studio coming to Little Rock, AR. Our 2,800 sq. ft. modern space offers a clean canvas to create your images, videos, workshops, and host events. Plan your shoot design with inspiration from our selection of backdrops, seating and accessories. Access a panoramic floor-to-ceiling window with 4 shadowbox windows. Unobstructed views face west to provide soft light in the mornings and direct light until dusk.
Modern Light Studio, "where your vision becomes reality".
PRESS CONTACT:
J. Givan
Modern Light Studio
hello@modernlightstudio.com
modernlightstudio.com
(photo attached)
J. Givan
Modern Light Studio
email us here