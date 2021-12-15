Arkansas CEO Promotes Body Positivity in New Women’s Fashion Brand
Jamesia Givan...making waves in fashion world for her work with Classic Chic Couture online retail storefront promoting body positivity and inclusive shoppingLITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkansas businesswoman, Jamesia Givan, is making waves in the fashion world for her work with Classic Chic Couture (C3), a new online retail storefront promoting body positivity and an inclusive shopping experience for women.
C3 is a new women’s fashion brand that launched amid the pandemic. It features a trendy collection of chic and budget-friendly clothing for all women and body types. Online shoppers can browse through a wide selection of jumpsuits and rompers -- which make up over 50 percent of its current inventory -- as well as an array of stylish dresses, tops, bottoms, and more.
Givan is working to bring fashion enthusiasts together by making all items available in inclusive sizing up to 3X.
“A lot of times when we talk to curvier women, they’ll see something that they love, but it’s not in their size,” said Givan. “That’s why I try to only work with vendors and find opportunities to get outfits that go up to 3X, so that for example, three different women in different sizes can wear the same outfit.”
Givan has also teamed up with Gedidiah Starks, a professional fashion stylist to help build out a database of educational resources that’s set to enhance customers' online shopping experience by allowing them to shop for outfits according to their body type.
“The goal is to make it so you can shop by category of your body type,” said Givan.
When asked what inspired this idea, Givan stated,
“When I look at some of the big brands I compete with like Fashion Nova and Shein, they’re all owned by men,” said Givan. “I wanted to create a brand especially for people who are into loving themselves and who are comfortable in their skin.”
C3’s mission is to empower and build a community of women who support and uplift each other. For more information on C3, visit C3babe.com. To find out how to get involved, contact J. Givan at info@classicchiccouture.com.
###
ABOUT C3
Classic Chic Couture is here to provide fashion that fits you and your personality. We believe that self-love is the best love, and what better way to feel good about you than treating yourself to new pieces that will fit your individual style. Whether your life consists of weekend girls’ trips, school, meetings or just a lounge day here and there; we have something that uniquely fits our #C3babes…You! Our mission is to keep you feeling good about you. Our social responsibility is to use this platform to give back to your communities and our world. And our values are providing quality products and superior service, while incorporating the latest looks and style trends for our #C3Babes.
PRESS CONTACT:
J. Givan
Classic Chic Couture
info@classicchiccouture.com
www.classicchiccouture.com
J. Givan
Classic Chic Couture
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other