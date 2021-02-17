Classic Chic Couture Launches Online Retail Storefront for Next Generation of “C3 Babes”
New Online Retail Storefront for Next Generation of FashionLITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Classic Chic Couture Launches Online Retail Storefront for Next Generation of “C3 Babes”
Unlimited collection of diverse, urban chic fashion apparel for social media style influencers
ClassicChicCouture Inc., the home of C3Babes and influencer-based, urban chic fashion apparel, today February 17, 2021, ClassicChicCouture announced the launch of its online retail storefront at www.ClassicChicCouture.com
Founded in 2018 by Jamesia Givan, Classic Chic Couture (C3) began as an online experiment with 32 pieces of apparel and accessories but now looks to expand its presence as a global apparel brand targeting C3Babes, local social media influencers, millennials and Gen-Z fashion moguls who embrace style, boldness, confidence, and self-love.
Through our online launch, Classic Chic Couture’s key mantra is to introduce our fast-growing urban chic brand to the next, diverse generation of C3Babes as we move into a new era of online growth. We have already established a strong social media following and a proven track record of unique relatable apparel, trendy accessories, and unrivaled customer service. In the coming weeks and throughout 2021, Classic Chic Couture will unveil a calendar of online and social media events to extend our digital footprint and brand reach in an agile, unique, and efficient manner.
"We are very excited to announce the strategic launch of Classic Chic Couture just ahead of the spring shopping season,” said Givan, Chief Creative Connoisseur of C3’s retail collections. "Showcasing our current line of fashions and accessories through an established and innovative, easy-to-navigate online platform will allow us to expand our brand and digital presence at our own pace to meet our strategic sales goals.”
Amid ongoing shelter-in-place orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Givan said C3’s online launch will allow current customers, online followers and other potential social media influencers and fashionistas that Classic Chic Couture is courting to shop safely online without having to worry about social distancing or wearing a mask.
“We didn’t plan to launch amid a global pandemic, but our strategic plan to embrace social media and the digital retail space allows us a distinct advantage over brick-and-mortar retailers during the upcoming shopping seasons,” commented Givan. “Of course, we do want all of our C3Babes and everyone else to be safe and careful during this time.”
Don't forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Pinterest and YouTube @classicchiccouture and use our favorite hashtags #C3Babe and #C3seeMe. [ Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Tik Tok , Pinterest , YouTube ]
About Classic Chic Couture
Classic Chic Couture is here to provide fashion that fits you and your personality! We believe that self-love is the best love and what better way to feel good about you than treating yourself to new pieces that will fit your individual style. Whether your life consists of weekend girls’ trips, school, meetings or just a lounge day here and there; we have something that uniquely fits our #C3babes…You!
• Our mission is to keep you feeling good about you.
• Our social responsibility is to use this platform to give back to your communities and our world.
• And our values are providing quality products and superior service, while incorporating the latest looks and style trends for our #C3Babes.
Classic Chic Couture
Jamesia Givan
info@classicchiccouture.com
501.765.7467
Jamesia Givan
Classic Chic Couture
Jamesiag@classicchiccouture.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn