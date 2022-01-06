Stony Brook Small Business Development Center Announced the January 11th Hispanic Business Strategies Program Launch

At Bank of America, we are committed to helping to advance racial equality and economic opportunity, with a particular focus on helping create opportunities for people and communities of color,”
— Marc Perez, President of Bank of America Long Island

STONY BROOK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stony Brook Small Business Development Center Announced the January 11th Hispanic Business Strategies Program Launch Funded in Part by a Grant From Bank of America For Training and Resources

Suffolk County Hispanic Business Strategies program offers training for minority and/or woman-owned business enterprise (MWBE) certification and contract sourcing

Stony Brook Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announced the January 11th launch of its Hispanic Business Strategies program funded by a grant from Bank of America, a program that supports the economic mobility and sustainable growth of local Hispanic- and Latino-owned businesses. Through education and application assistance, participating businesses will pursue certification as a minority and/or woman-owned business enterprise (MWBE) and guidance in leveraging the many benefits, including access to local, state, and federal contacts.

The program will be in Spanish, the native language of the target audience, and will include three phases of assistance. It starts by highlighting the opportunities and advantages of being a certified minority and/or woman-owned business, followed by hands-on, one-on-one assistance in the certification application. The program concludes with contract sourcing and bids proposal training on the best practices to obtain prime contractor or government contracts.

“At Bank of America, we are committed to helping to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity, with a particular focus on helping create opportunities for people and communities of color,” said Marc Perez, President of Bank of America Long Island. “The Hispanic-Latino population on Long Island continues to grow, playing a significant role in shaping the progress of our communities and local economy. Our partnership with the Stony Brook Small Business Development Center aims to empower Hispanic business owners to grow and thrive.”

SBDC strategic partners for this program include Hispanic- and Minority -based Civic and Economic Development organizations, Chambers of Commerce, Consulates, and libraries in underserved communities, as well as specific strategic partners inside the Stony Brook University community such as the MWBE Procurement.

The SBDC has a long history of providing business development resources to underserved communities through small business administration programs such as 8(a), HubZones, and MWBE certifications. SBDC's resources help disadvantaged businesses access federal contracting dollars, facilitate operations for those working in Historically Under-utilized Business Zones (HubZones), and level the playing field for the underrepresented, economically disadvantaged, and women business owners.

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection.

Multi Marketing USA is a digital strategists marketing agency, located in New York.

