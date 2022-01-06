Silver Alert - James E Lange Activate

James Lange, 80-years-old, 5' 10", 210 lbs., brown hair, green eyes. James was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket and jeans. Lange was last seen at his home near East Sequoia Trail and South Chinook Ct. He left in a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee bearing IA/GMM458 with a female companion. James suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to become confused and easily lost. Please contact Phoenix PD if you see James or have any information.
