Documentary Film “Revoluton-Edu”- Selected for the Paris International Festival & Sydney Indie Short Film Festival
Paris International Short Festival
Sydney Indie Short Festival
It is remarkably gratifying to continue to be recognized and awarded around the globe for this important and heartfelt film on educational reform”PARIS , FRANCE , January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution-Edu the heartfelt tribute to Sir Ken Robinson is an official selection at the Sydney Indie Short Film Festival Winter 2022. Prior to this recent selection the film was a finalist in the Paris International Short Festival. “It is remarkably gratifying to continue to be recognized and awarded around the globe for this important and heartfelt film on educational reform," explained filmmaker Maclovia Martel.
The short documentary film honors the life and contributions of Sir Ken Robinson, one of the world's purest voices calling for an educational revolution. Robinson, who grew up in a working class Liverpool family, was the most articulate and passionate voice for empowering children and inspiring their creativity. From 1985 to 1988, Robinson was director of the Arts in Schools Project, an initiative to develop the arts education throughout England and Wales. The project worked with more than 2,000 teachers, artists and administrators in a network of over 300 initiatives and influenced the formulation of the National Curriculum for England. His three TED talks on the importance of creativity in education were viewed over 80 million times. Robinson died on 21 August 2020, at the age 70.
The film Revolution-Edu was officially nominated for best Micro Short at the Los Angeles Indie Short Festival. It was also an official selection of SXSW EDU, The Liverpool Film Festival, and the “Imagine If...” event founded to honor Sir Ken Robinson and inspire everyone to imagine the extraordinary.
About Sydney Indie Short Festival
Sydney Indie Short Festival is an online seasonal film festival. The festival is dedicated to international short films of all genres, aiming to find new voices and perspectives to celebrate the power of a good story. The festival is open to all genres from all countries. The submitted projects are judged through private screenings by a random team of invited experts from academia and film industry from the region. From the pool of official selection, which has a very competitive acceptance rate, SIFF chose the nominees and award winners of the edition.
About Paris International Short Festival
Paris International Short Festival is an online based bi-monthly festival. During each edition, our jury selects the winners of each category through private screenings. The winners of each edition may be then considered for the yearly online screening. If this happens, they will be shown online and compete with other films-winners at the yearly event.
About Maclovia Martel
Maclovia Martel is an LA based, screenwriter, and documentarian. Trained at Otis College of Art she became an art major. Using all she encompassed through short films in school, Music, and her fine art background she began making documentaries and writing Screen plays.
