Bradbury Press Announces Revised Release Dates

Sanya Simmons's debut novel will be on sale in the last week of January

Bradbury Press announces revised dates for its December titles - which were delayed due to logistical challenges & surge in Covid cases in the city.

We are thankful to our partners, authors and retail associates for their support, patience and understanding. I'm confident that”
— Richard Charkin
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradbury Press is thrilled to announce the new publication dates for its keenly anticipated titles including ‘Extraordinary’ by Teddy Konickson, ‘A Single Mom’s Guide to Raising Black Gentlemen’ by Sanya Simmons and others.

Earlier, in our previous press release (shared on November 30th 2021), it was announced that all five books will be released on December 21st, 2021. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to move the publication date to the 29th of January, 2022. Subsequently, all our titles scheduled to be released in January have been postponed to April, 2022.

We received incredible response from all our retailers, readers and reviewers across the country and beyond after our initial announcement. We regret any confusion or inconvenience caused to our partners and readers who placed pre-orders. We hope that our readers, partners and retailer associates will appreciate our efforts in keeping things on track in these difficult times.

The following titles will be available for pre-order on the 10th of January, 2022.

1. ‘A Single Mom’s Guide to Raising Black Gentlemen’ by Sanya Simmons [ebook, paperback & hardcover]
2. 'Extraordinary' by Teddy Konickson [Hardcover]
3. 'Face Everything & Rise' by Kelsey Walker
4. 'The Boss of You' by Vanessa Bryant
5. 'My Father's Gap & Winning Strategies' by Pastor Michael

